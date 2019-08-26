Transdigm Group (TDG) Shareholder Rudman Errol M Has Decreased Its Holding by $4.53 Million as Stock Rose; Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stake by $3.96 Million; Market Value Declined

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 97.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc sold 84,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 2,348 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112,000, down from 86,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.58. About 16.32 million shares traded or 23.94% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 12/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 4/12/2018, 8:00 PM; 12/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 3/12/2018, 7:30 PM; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS REPORTS U.S. FDA ACCEPTS SNDA FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANT; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 22/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY YERVOY WORLDWIDE REVENUE $249 MLN VS $330 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BMS GRANTED CO NON-EXCLUSIVE, NON-TRANSFERRABLE, ROYALTY-FREE LICENSE UNDER INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY TO USE YERVOY IN TRIAL; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO PLUS LOW-DOSE YERVOY COMBINATION REDUCES RISK OF PROGRES; 16/05/2018 – DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC DHG.l – ANNOUNCES TWO NEW HOTELS IN BRISTOL AND BIRMINGHAM, UK

Rudman Errol M decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rudman Errol M sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 79,736 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.20M, down from 89,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rudman Errol M who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $8.73 during the last trading session, reaching $521.53. About 432,921 shares traded or 42.64% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Acquire Extant for $525; 17/03/2018 – M2 EquityBites: TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill Aerospace Elastomers Business from Esterline Technologies; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Appoints Mr. Stein and Michele Santana to Its Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Net $196.3M; 25/05/2018 – TransDigm CDS Tightens 35 Bps; 15/03/2018 – ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP – TRANSDIGM HAS COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF KIRKHILL ELASTOMERS BUSINESS FROM ESTERLINE; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Rating To Transdigm’s Senior Secured Term Loan E And B3 Rating To Senior Subordinated Notes; B1 Cfr Unchanged; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY EXTANT AEROSPACE FOR $525M; 06/03/2018 TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT REPORTS 5.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TRANSDIGM GROUP INC TDG.N AS OF MARCH 6 – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY WARBURG PINCUS’S EXTANT FOR ABOUT $525M

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. 11,000 shares were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J, worth $491,920.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76 million and $400.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 103,541 shares to 191,456 shares, valued at $6.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 37,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct, Connecticut-based fund reported 46,625 shares. 17,771 were reported by Capstone Ltd Liability Co. Buckingham Asset Limited has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Sfe Investment Counsel owns 0.78% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 36,440 shares. Towerview holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 10,000 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 442,564 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co reported 99,997 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Taylor Asset Management Inc has 25,000 shares. Cutter & Company Brokerage, Missouri-based fund reported 34,049 shares. Thomas White Interest Limited reported 6,949 shares. Maryland Mgmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 19,239 shares. Parsec Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Com holds 0.15% or 279,627 shares. Yhb Inc stated it has 59,371 shares. Riverbridge Partners Lc holds 5,825 shares.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.09 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

