Transdigm Group (TDG) Shareholder Kemnay Advisory Services Increased Holding by $1.40 Million as Stock Value Rose; Permanens Capital LP Holds Position in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA)

Permanens Capital Lp increased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permanens Capital Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $980,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permanens Capital Lp who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.64. About 1.15 million shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 0.74% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Jeremy Goebel Senior Group VP, Comml; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q REV. $8.40B, EST. $7.56B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA); 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 05/04/2018 – Texas oil output surge clogs pipelines, depresses prices; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Chris R. Chandler Senior VP, Strategic Planning and Acquisitions

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 69.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 3,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,559 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43M, up from 4,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $5.83 during the last trading session, reaching $498.06. About 200,834 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 36.06% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein As President And CEO And W. Nicholas Howley As Executive Chairman, Appointment Of New Board Members; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q EPS $3.53; 06/03/2018 TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT REPORTS 5.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TRANSDIGM GROUP INC TDG.N AS OF MARCH 6 – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $525 MLN; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates TransDigm’s Prpsd Trm Lns ‘B+’, Sr Nts ‘B-‘; 30/05/2018 – TransDigm CDS Widens 63 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Net $196.3M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP REPORTS POTENTIAL FINANCING TRANSACTIONS; 24/04/2018 – TransDigm Completes Acquisition Of Extant Aerospace; 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Completed Acquisition of Kirkhill Elastomers From Esterline for $50 M in Cash

More notable recent Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Battle for Barrels of Oil Flowing From the North Intensifies – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Plains All American (PAA) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on May 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pipelines Get Adult Supervision… Private Equity – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Plains All American: What To Expect After A Successful Turnaround – Seeking Alpha” published on April 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Plains All American’s Outlook Is Looking Great – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

