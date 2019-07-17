Transdigm Group (TDG) Shareholder Highvista Strategies Has Trimmed Its Holding by $679,500 as Valuation Rose; As Targa Res (TRGP) Share Price Declined, Heronetta Management LP Has Raised Position by $1.15 Million

Heronetta Management Lp increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 300.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp bought 28,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,308 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, up from 9,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.7. About 1.74 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units; 23/05/2018 – SNMP, TARGA MERGE 50% STAKES IN LINE/SITE FOR CARNERO JV; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – HAS EXECUTED SERIES OF AGREEMENTS WITH TARGA RE; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 19/04/2018 – DJ Targa Resources Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRGP); 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Oklahoma and Potential Asset Sales; Also Posts Updated Investor Presentation; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $750.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 26/03/2018 – Targa Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 7 Days

Highvista Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 16.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,800 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, down from 9,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $7.3 during the last trading session, reaching $490.52. About 147,658 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 36.06% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 30/05/2018 – TransDigm CDS Widens 63 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 24/04/2018 – TransDigm Completes Acquisition Of Extant Aerospace; 30/05/2018 – TransDigm to Host Analyst Day in New York City; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm Expects to Finance Deal Primarily Through Cash on Hand and Existing Availability Under Revolving Credit Facility; 19/03/2018 – Warburg Pincus Announces Sale of Extant Aerospace to TransDigm; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein As President And CEO And W. Nicholas Howley As Executive Chairman, Appointment Of New Board Members; 08/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP COMPLETES $500M NOTES OFFERING; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Names Operating Chief as Next CEO; 30/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM REPORTS KEVIN STEIN AS PRESIDENT, CEO & W. NICHOLAS H; 24/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM COMPLETES PURCHASE OF EXTANT AEROSPACE

More notable recent TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TransDigm Group (TDG) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Defense Stocks to Buy During Rising Geopolitical Tensions – Investorplace.com” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TransDigm has ‘predatory approach,’ Pentagon official tells Congress – Seeking Alpha” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The 5 Top-Performing Industrial Stocks Over the Last Year – Nasdaq” published on March 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TransDigm’s Regulatory Risk – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 4 insider sales for $10.97 million activity. 20,000 shares were sold by Henderson Robert S, worth $8.55 million on Monday, February 11. On Friday, February 8 the insider Graff Michael sold $1.09M.

Analysts await TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $4.01 earnings per share, up 1.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.95 per share. TDG’s profit will be $213.25 million for 30.58 P/E if the $4.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.17 actual earnings per share reported by TransDigm Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.84% negative EPS growth.

Highvista Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $122.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,200 shares to 2,100 shares, valued at $603,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Heronetta Management Lp, which manages about $372.94 million and $180.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 30,400 shares to 61,900 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

