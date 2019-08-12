Transdigm Group (TDG) Shareholder Highvista Strategies Has Cut Its Holding by $679,500 as Stock Rose; Verition Fund Management Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Upped by $4.62 Million

Highvista Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 16.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The hedge fund held 7,800 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, down from 9,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $542.15. About 28,740 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP-EXPECTS TO FINANCE DEAL PRIMARILY THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND EXISTING AVAILABILITY UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Second-Quarter Profit Rises 26%; Revises Full-Year Guidance; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Appoints Mr. Stein and Michele Santana to Its Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 15/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM BUYS KIRKHILL FROM ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES FOR $50M

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 254.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The hedge fund held 195,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.47M, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 24,621 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 03/04/2018 – Viper Networks Engages ChainBytes for Weather Capture Development on Smart LED Poles; 12/04/2018 – Horsepower History: Dodge//SRT Teams with Barrett-Jackson to Auction Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper; 15/03/2018 Viper Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 22-23; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – BOARD OF GENERAL PARTNER HAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A CHANGE OF VIPER’S FEDERAL INCOME TAX STATUS; 24/05/2018 – BIRIMIAN LTD ANNOUNCES GOVERNMENT OF MALI APPROVAL FOR MINING OF VIPER AND N’TIOLA AREAS OF INTEREST; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners Raises Distribution to $0.480 Vs. $0.460; 01/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners 1Q Net $42.9M; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – MINERALS BUSINESS TO CONTINUE TO BE TAXED AS PARTNERSHIP FOR FEDERAL, STATE INCOME TAX PURPOSES; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $24

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $2.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 9,664 shares to 7,897 shares, valued at $565,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 10,363 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,961 shares, and cut its stake in Blackberry Ltd.

More notable recent Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Nasdaq nails 200-day average, S&P 500 extends break atop major resistance – MarketWatch” on February 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Best Stocks for 2019: A Volatile First Half – Investorplace.com” published on July 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Best Stocks for 2019: Time to Bet on the Future – Investorplace.com” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Avoid Betting on Viper Energy Stock Now – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Alkeon Cap Management Lc holds 237,219 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 31,387 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0% or 2,900 shares. Sun Life holds 83 shares. Indexiq Advisors Limited Com has invested 0.13% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). The Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.05% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Covington Capital Mngmt invested in 0% or 17 shares. Michigan-based Csat Invest Advisory LP has invested 0.01% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Origin Asset Limited Liability Partnership owns 40,600 shares or 1.54% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management Inc reported 19,796 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Natl Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% or 471 shares. Sarl reported 24,823 shares stake. The New York-based Neville Rodie Shaw has invested 0.04% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 4,027 shares.

More notable recent TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About TransDigm Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:TDG) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “10 Serious Earnings Season Winners from the Week of August 10 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TransDigm to divest Esterline Interface Technologies – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $4,319 activity.

Highvista Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.88B and $122.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 2,800 shares to 4,800 shares, valued at $642,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.