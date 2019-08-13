Transdigm Group (TDG) Shareholder Bp Plc Has Decreased Stake; As Addus Homecare (ADUS) Share Price Rose, Cadence Capital Management Has Boosted Stake by $839,853

Bp Plc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 34.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The hedge fund held 4,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 6,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $545.65. About 146,932 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 02/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP PRICES OFFERING OF $500M OF SR SUB NOTES; 30/05/2018 – TransDigm to Host Analyst Day in New York City; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M SR SUB NOTES; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM SEES FY ADJ EPS $17.35 TO $17.99, EST. $17.34; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q EPS $3.53; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Names Operating Chief as Next CEO; 15/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM BUYS KIRKHILL FROM ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES FOR $50M; 30/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM NAMES W. NICHOLAS HOWLEY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Extant From Warburg Pincus for About $525M in Cash; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Rating To Transdigm’s Senior Secured Term Loan E And B3 Rating To Senior Subordinated Notes; B1 Cfr Unchanged

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (ADUS) by 32.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 13,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.06% . The institutional investor held 53,987 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43M, up from 40,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Addus Homecare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $83.81. About 33,641 shares traded. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 23.41% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 23/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 30; 05/03/2018 Addus HomeCare 4Q Rev $112M; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 3.2% Position in Addus HomeCare; 30/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 14/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare To Participate In 2018 UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q Rev $109.4M; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 RESULTS; 01/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Completes Purchase Of Ambercare; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE 4.6%

More notable recent Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Addus HomeCare Announces First-Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on April 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Addus HomeCare: A Tiny But Growing Share Of A $60 Billion Market – Seeking Alpha” published on November 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Bet on Cooper Companies (COO) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Addus HomeCare Completes Purchase of VIP Health Care Services – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.14, from 2.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold ADUS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 12.87 million shares or 4.55% less from 13.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund owns 10,500 shares. Jupiter Asset Management owns 84,339 shares. Wedge Capital L Ltd Partnership Nc has invested 0.01% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Northern Trust holds 0% or 156,635 shares in its portfolio. Systematic Mngmt Lp reported 18,260 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 8,970 shares. Ameriprise Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) for 108,332 shares. Punch Assoc Invest Management owns 202,752 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.01% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 23,530 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 3,456 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. 46,137 were accumulated by Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Co. Mufg Americas reported 135 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pier Cap Llc holds 1.4% or 141,768 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% or 177 shares.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prgx Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) by 141,841 shares to 265,968 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3,878 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,478 shares, and cut its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $32.60 million activity.

More notable recent TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “85 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Share Price Increased 170% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “New 52-Week-High Achievers For Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Crainscleveland.com‘s news article titled: “Eaton Corp. to buy TransDigm Group’s Souriau-Sunbank Connection Technologies unit for $920 million – Crain’s Cleveland Business” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $4,319 activity.