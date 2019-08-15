Transdigm Group (TDG) Shareholder Berkshire Partners Has Increased Stake; Brown Advisory Boosted Its Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY) Holding by $490,176 as Share Value Declined

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) by 21.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 54,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 307,500 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, up from 253,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.86. About 12.57 million shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500.

Berkshire Partners Llc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Partners Llc bought 229,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $926.52M, up from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Partners Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $6.83 during the last trading session, reaching $515.88. About 172,027 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Acquire Extant for $525; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Net $902M-Net $938M; 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Completed Acquisition of Kirkhill Elastomers From Esterline for $50 M in Cash; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP INC – EXTANT COMPONENTS GROUP IS A PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF WARBURG PINCUS LLC; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Net $196.3M; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein as President and CEO and W. Nicholas Howley as Executive Chairman, Appointment of New Board Mem; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm Expects to Finance Deal Primarily Through Cash on Hand and Existing Availability Under Revolving Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 M of Senior Subordinated Notes; 23/04/2018 – TransDigm Second Quarter Earnings Report and Conference Call Set for Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM COMPLETES PURCHASE OF EXTANT AEROSPACE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Grp Inc Plc stated it has 288,391 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Management reported 4,541 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Korea Inv Corp reported 0.01% stake. Texas Yale has 0.09% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). 448 were reported by Mirador Cap Ltd Partnership. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 21,429 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Intll Incorporated Ca holds 0.66% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 12,307 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 9,467 shares. Cornerstone Advisors owns 38 shares. Northern Corporation holds 0.06% or 522,495 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 1,620 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated Inc accumulated 0.09% or 5.03M shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com stated it has 951 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 1,878 shares stake.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.24 million activity. Shares for $2.89M were bought by KEYES KEVIN on Monday, May 6. Shares for $478,000 were bought by Green Anthony C on Tuesday, May 14. The insider Hamilton Thomas Edward bought $852,294.

