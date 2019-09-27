Transdigm Group (TDG) Shareholder Altarock Partners Has Lowered Its Holding by $17.66 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Whitehorse Fin (WHF) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Ares Management Has Boosted Stake

Altarock Partners Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altarock Partners Llc sold 36,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 605,924 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $293.15M, down from 642,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altarock Partners Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $530.66. About 163,472 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Net $902M-Net $938M; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Acquire Extant for $525; 24/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM COMPLETES PURCHASE OF EXTANT AEROSPACE; 30/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM REPORTS KEVIN STEIN AS PRESIDENT, CEO & W. NICHOLAS H; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Cont Ops EPS $3.63; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM 2Q ADJ EPS $3.79, EST. $3.65; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm To Acquire Extant Aerospace; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Aerospace Company Extant Components for $525 Million; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M SR SUB NOTES; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Sales $3.74B-$3.82B

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Whitehorse Fin Inc (WHF) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 113,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% . The institutional investor held 577,947 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.95M, up from 464,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Whitehorse Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $284.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.87. About 40,378 shares traded. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) has declined 4.30% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.30% the S&P500. Some Historical WHF News: 08/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 09/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14.50; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Four, Affirms Two WhiteHorse VI Ltd. Rtgs; 23/05/2018 – WHITE HORSE BHD WHSE.KL – YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 4.2 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 142.6 MLN RGT; 29/03/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $14.50; 08/05/2018 – WhiteHorse Finance 1Q EPS 68c; 12/03/2018 WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution

Analysts await TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $4.69 EPS, up 13.56% or $0.56 from last year’s $4.13 per share. TDG’s profit will be $250.33 million for 28.29 P/E if the $4.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.63 actual EPS reported by TransDigm Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.30% EPS growth.

Altarock Partners Llc, which manages about $109.11M and $1.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications by 94,316 shares to 954,166 shares, valued at $377.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold TDG shares while 148 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 51.84 million shares or 1.08% more from 51.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sun Life Fincl accumulated 39 shares or 0% of the stock. 16,406 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 0.03% or 194,275 shares. Shell Asset Co accumulated 3,095 shares. Services Automobile Association holds 15,816 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tiger Management Limited invested in 2.07M shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 1,449 shares. The Connecticut-based Webster Commercial Bank N A has invested 0.03% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.08% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 83,067 shares. Blair William & Com Il reported 0.47% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Aviva Public Limited Company holds 0.08% or 23,413 shares in its portfolio. Synovus reported 41 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virtu Fin Limited Liability Com owns 1,129 shares. Norinchukin Bancorp The, a Japan-based fund reported 6,873 shares. Southeast Asset Advsrs has 0.32% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

More notable recent TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Niche Aerospace Manufacturer Heico Surpasses Earnings Estimates Again – Motley Fool” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Aerospace and Defense Companies to Consider Following Saudi Oil Attack – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Debt, Rising Rates, And TransDigm’s Business Model – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 29, 2018.

Since June 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $42,000 activity.

More notable recent WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “WhiteHorse Finance declares $0.355 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WhiteHorse Finance: This 6.50% Baby Bond Has Begun Trading On The Nasdaq – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “10 BDCs to Buy for Big-Time Income – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Form 8-K WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. For: Sep 13 – StreetInsider.com” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) CEO Stuart Aronson on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Ares Management Llc, which manages about $35.87 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apollo Invt Corp by 329,736 shares to 621,303 shares, valued at $9.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD) by 17,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,057 shares, and cut its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income Corp.