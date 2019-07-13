Transdigm Group (TDG) Share Price Rose While Weitz Investment Management Increased Its Stake; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Has Raised Its Holding by $432,900

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 3,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 251,875 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.97 million, up from 247,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named Pres of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS; 13/03/2018 – Investing in Disney requires a healthy dose of patience: @JimCramer; 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 27/04/2018 – #breakingnews– Disney eyes bankers as it weighs options in Sky bidding war |; 25/05/2018 – Techmeme: Riot Games signs non-exclusive streaming deal with Disney’s ESPN+ for League of Legends; replaces Riot’s 2016 $350M

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 9.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc bought 7,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,545 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.38M, up from 77,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $5.83 during the last trading session, reaching $498.06. About 200,834 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 36.06% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 22/04/2018 – DJ TransDigm Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDG); 15/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM BUYS KIRKHILL FROM ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES FOR $50M; 15/03/2018 – ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $50 MLN IN CASH; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein as President and CEO and W. Nicholas Howley as Executive Chairman, Appointment of New Board Mem; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Adj EPS $17.35-Adj EPS $17.99; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Net $902M-Net $938M; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Appoints Mr. Stein and Michele Santana to Its Bd of Directors; 19/03/2018 – Warburg Pincus Announces Sale of Extant Aerospace to TransDigm; 15/05/2018 – Spo Advisory Buys New 1.7% Position in TransDigm; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Adj EPS $3.79

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,280 are owned by Peloton Wealth Strategists. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Dc reported 230,632 shares. Cannell Peter B has 1.84% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 427,150 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot Ma holds 5,438 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Westend Ltd Liability reported 327,272 shares stake. Cypress Cap Grp holds 0.44% or 19,342 shares in its portfolio. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Parkwood Lc holds 60,600 shares or 1.32% of its portfolio. Northstar Grp Inc Inc stated it has 1.33% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Glenview Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.71% or 719,201 shares. Frontier Invest Management stated it has 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Dudley Shanley has 3.7% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Alesco Limited Liability has 2,405 shares. Fiera Cap has invested 0.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). British Columbia Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. Shares for $227,200 were sold by WOODFORD BRENT.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99B and $2.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 105,000 shares to 220,000 shares, valued at $7.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 110,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,000 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Trust owns 0.01% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 295 shares. 1,812 are owned by Bessemer Group Inc Inc. Piedmont Advsr has 4,319 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Cls Ltd has 0% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). The Georgia-based Voya Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Mirae Asset Global Invs Company Limited accumulated 0% or 1,204 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 1.05% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 5,687 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Inc has 0.03% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 191,077 shares. Weitz Mngmt reported 84,545 shares stake. Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0.04% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Tower Capital Llc (Trc) invested in 990 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Girard Prns Limited owns 2,821 shares. 340,244 were reported by Primecap Ca. Capital World Invsts invested 0.29% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 selling transactions for $10.97 million activity. 182 shares were sold by Graff Michael, worth $77,234 on Friday, February 8. 3,000 shares were sold by Wynne Sarah, worth $1.26M on Thursday, February 7.