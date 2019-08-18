Transdigm Group (TDG) Share Price Rose While Lone Pine Capital Boosted Its Holding; As Williams Cos Del (WMB) Shares Declined, Holder Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Cut by $34.41 Million Its Position

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 138,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The hedge fund held 1.66M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $754.19M, up from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $13.88 during the last trading session, reaching $530.1. About 332,428 shares traded or 13.77% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 08/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Successful Completion of Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Net $196.3M; 23/03/2018 – Rubber World: TransDigm acquires the Kirkhill elastomers business from Esterline Technologies; 30/05/2018 – TransDigm CDS Widens 63 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 15/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM BUYS KIRKHILL FROM ESTERLINE; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY EXTANT AEROSPACE FOR $525M; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Rating To Transdigm’s Senior Secured Term Loan E And B3 Rating To Senior Subordinated Notes; B1 Cfr Unchanged; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM SEES FY ADJ EPS $17.35 TO $17.99, EST. $17.34; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Net $902M-Net $938M; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein As President And CEO And W. Nicholas Howley As Executive Chairman, Appointment Of New Board Members

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 16.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 1.23 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 6.43 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.65M, down from 7.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $23.28. About 10.29 million shares traded or 30.64% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P; 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO UPDATE INVESTORS ON CO. PLAN AT ANALYST DAY MAY 17; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES TO FURTHER CONSOLIDATE; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S; 30/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS WILLIAMS COS. AT ‘BB+’; 17/05/2018 – WMB CFO: ROLL-UP TO MAKE TAXES SIGNIFICANTLY LESS AFTER 2024; 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS CO. EVALUATING $20 BILLION WORTH OF PROJECTS

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. Shares for $239,300 were bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I on Monday, August 5. Shares for $232,396 were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D. ARMSTRONG ALAN S had bought 10,000 shares worth $234,653 on Wednesday, August 7.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $4,319 activity.

