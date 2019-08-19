Transdigm Group (TDG) Market Value Rose While Triple Frond Partners Has Increased Its Holding; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Rose, Holder Wetherby Asset Management Increased Stake

Triple Frond Partners Llc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc bought 14,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 212,162 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.32 million, up from 197,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $13.88 during the last trading session, reaching $530.1. About 332,428 shares traded or 13.77% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 01/05/2018 – TDG UPWARD REVISION TO FY SALES, EBITDA AS DEFINED, ADJ EPS; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 30/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM NAMES W. NICHOLAS HOWLEY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 M of Senior Subordinated Notes; 30/05/2018 – TransDigm CDS Widens 63 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Aerospace Company Extant Components for $525 Million; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY EXTANT AEROSPACE FOR $525M; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $525 MLN; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates TransDigm’s Prpsd Trm Lns ‘B+’, Sr Nts ‘B-‘; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Sales $3.74B-$3.82B

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 6,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 67,031 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.44 million, up from 60,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson Estate Sues Disney Over `Last Days’ Special; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 20/03/2018 – Making Broadway History in Pants: Behind the Modern Approach to Costume Design for Disney’s ‘Frozen’; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY SAYS DISNEY-BRANDED DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER STREAMING SERVICE WILL LAUNCH IN LATE 2019 AND HAS YET TO BE NAMED; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PROGRAMMING FOR UPCOMING DISNEY-BRANDED STREAMING SERVICE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fin Counselors Incorporated has 0.01% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Oppenheimer And Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Voya Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 26,372 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Hightower has 0.05% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 14,671 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corp owns 6,563 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt owns 530 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Alexandria Limited Co invested in 2,009 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Cibc Ww Markets Corp accumulated 8,159 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.04% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Aravt Glob reported 148,000 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management has invested 0.02% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp holds 8,307 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Da Davidson & Company invested in 445 shares or 0% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 24,601 shares.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $4,319 activity.

Triple Frond Partners Llc, which manages about $865.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 267,767 shares to 104,718 shares, valued at $13.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $802.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kt Corp (NYSE:KT) by 30,249 shares to 18,599 shares, valued at $231,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,155 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).