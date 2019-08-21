Transdigm Group (TDG) Market Value Rose While Highvista Strategies Has Lowered Its Holding; As Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) Market Value Rose, Holder Manatuck Hill Partners Has Boosted Stake

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc bought 351,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 71.68% . The hedge fund held 1.92 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97 million, up from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Westport Fuel Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $388.26 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.47% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $2.89. About 657,534 shares traded or 7.85% up from the average. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) has risen 18.80% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WPRT News: 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 11 PCT; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $67.6 MLN VS $60.0 MLN; 17/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC – REVISING CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GUIDANCE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO A RANGE OF $235 MLN TO $255 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 23/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS – QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.14; 19/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS – APPOINTMENT OF BUCHIGNANI INCREASES NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM 9 TO 10; 08/03/2018 Westport Fuel Systems Advances Technology Leadership and Solutions; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE FULL YEAR 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems Publishes 2018 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders Results; 23/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $64.2 MLN VS $60.1 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems: Transaction Expected to Close by End of July

Highvista Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 16.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The hedge fund held 7,800 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, down from 9,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $533.06. About 297,172 shares traded or 1.61% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 24/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM COMPLETES PURCHASE OF EXTANT AEROSPACE; 19/03/2018 – Warburg Pincus Announces Sale of Extant Aerospace to TransDigm; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY EXTANT AEROSPACE; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Appoints Mr. Stein and Michele Santana to Its Bd of Directors; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY EXTANT AEROSPACE FOR $525M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM SEES FY ADJ EPS $17.35 TO $17.99, EST. $17.34; 30/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM REPORTS KEVIN STEIN AS PRESIDENT, CEO & W. NICHOLAS H; 23/04/2018 – TransDigm Second Quarter Earnings Report and Conference Call Set for Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 15/03/2018 – ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $50 MLN IN CASH; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Acquire Extant for $525

More notable recent Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Westport Innovations Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CarMax (KMX) to Release Q1 Earnings: Is a Beat in Store? – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Westport Fuel Systems Publishes 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Become a Penny-Stock Millionaire: 3 Stocks Under $5 Poised to Skyrocket This Summer – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Westport Fuel Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 19, 2019.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $210.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 35,600 shares to 162,907 shares, valued at $9.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hydrogenics Corp New (NASDAQ:HYGS) by 43,312 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,400 shares, and cut its stake in Shotspotter Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.55, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold WPRT shares while 17 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 27.38 million shares or 18.69% less from 33.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & accumulated 159,316 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Services Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Us Bank & Trust De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). California-based Everett Harris & Communications Ca has invested 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Dimensional Fund Lp owns 25,373 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 16,289 shares or 0% of the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Cambridge Rech Advisors reported 0% stake. Maple Cap holds 10,963 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability reported 1.37 million shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 4,504 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 31,729 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co has invested 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Millennium Mgmt Ltd has 298,494 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Granite Prns Limited Liability Company holds 435,870 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 120,666 shares. King Luther Cap Mgmt Corp reported 3,270 shares stake. First Republic Invest invested in 0% or 622 shares. Tcw Group Incorporated holds 0.11% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 26,303 shares. Capital Sarl owns 24,823 shares. M&T Financial Bank Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Brown Advisory Secs Lc holds 881 shares. Wetherby Asset Management has 4,074 shares. Valinor Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 4.05% or 170,403 shares. Alkeon Cap Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.54% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). British Columbia Corp invested in 0.1% or 27,060 shares. Howe And Rusling holds 25 shares. Stephens Inc Ar invested in 0.11% or 10,548 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs has 194,745 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Inc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

More notable recent TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Share Price Increased 170% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “TransDigm Provides a Fresh Reminder of Why It’s a Top Aerospace Buy – Motley Fool” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TransDigm Group Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $4,319 activity.