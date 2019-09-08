Transdigm Group (TDG) Market Value Rose While Berkshire Partners Has Boosted Position; Van Hulzen Asset Management Has Increased Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Position

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 38.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 21,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 79,031 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.65M, up from 57,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $78.05. About 2.44 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquiring A. Schulman for a Total Consideration of $2.25B; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem says Odebrecht denies acquisition proposal from LyondellBasell; 20/03/2018 – PlasticsNewsEuro: LyondellBasell and SUEZ establish plastics recycling JV; 10/04/2018 – Air Liquide Signs a New Long-Term Contract in the United States with LyondellBasell; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 14/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL, SUEZ BEGIN OPERATING PLASTICS RECYCLING VENTURE; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Raises Dividend to $1; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q Net $1.23B; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch

Berkshire Partners Llc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Partners Llc bought 229,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $926.52 million, up from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Partners Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $533.91. About 297,811 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Acquire Extant for $525; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM SEES FY ADJ EPS $17.35 TO $17.99, EST. $17.34; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 15/03/2018 – ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP – TRANSDIGM HAS COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF KIRKHILL ELASTOMERS BUSINESS FROM ESTERLINE; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Cont Ops EPS $15.22-EPS $15.86; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q EPS $3.53; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm Expects to Finance Deal Primarily Through Cash on Hand and Existing Availability Under Revolving Credit Facility; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Aerospace Company Extant Components for $525 Million; 02/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Prices Offering of $500 Million of Senior Subordinated Notes; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY EXTANT AEROSPACE FOR $525M

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50M and $371.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 17,157 shares to 4,451 shares, valued at $375,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $57.54 million activity. The insider Patel Bhavesh V. bought 7,246 shares worth $498,873.

