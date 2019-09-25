Transdigm Group (TDG) Holding Raised by Primecap Management Company; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding Has Raised by Kazazian Asset Management Llc

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Transdigm Group (TDG) by 1.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 345,244 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $167.03 million, up from 340,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Transdigm Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $526.38. About 338,705 shares traded or 2.21% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Names Operating Chief as Next CEO; 30/05/2018 – TransDigm to Host Analyst Day in New York City; 23/04/2018 – TransDigm Second Quarter Earnings Report and Conference Call Set for Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Extant From Warburg Pincus for About $525M in Cash; 19/03/2018 – Warburg Pincus Announces Sale of Extant Aerospace to TransDigm; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM 2Q ADJ EPS $3.79, EST. $3.65; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Sales $3.74B-$3.82B; 30/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM REPORTS KEVIN STEIN AS PRESIDENT, CEO & W. NICHOLAS H; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein As President And CEO And W. Nicholas Howley As Executive Chairman, Appointment Of New Board Members; 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill from Esterline Technologies

Kazazian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 46.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc bought 4,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 14,206 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, up from 9,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $131.97. About 11.93M shares traded or 37.22% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 05/03/2018 – JUST IN: The Walt Disney Co. names James Pitaro as president of ESPN and co-chair of Disney Media Networks; 02/05/2018 – Variety: `Trust’ Star Harris Dickinson to Play the Prince in Disney’s `Maleficent 2′; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOB CHAPEK NAMED CHAIRMAN OF PARKS, EXPERIENCES AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS SEGMENT; 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY `MARY POPPINS’ REBOOT STARS MERYL STREEP, DICK VAN DYKE; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $84.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global X Fds (MLPA) by 60,265 shares to 145,731 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 16,984 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,967 shares, and cut its stake in Kraneshares Tr (KWEB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Lc holds 9,441 shares. Capstone Inc holds 0.1% or 4,284 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Multi accumulated 0.86% or 232,937 shares. Benedict Financial Advisors reported 0.47% stake. 31,991 are held by Hartline. Bb&T has invested 0.41% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Gardner Russo Gardner Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,383 shares. Moreover, Boston And Management has 1.73% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Augustine Asset Mgmt holds 0.27% or 2,788 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 0.69% stake. Moreover, Hm Payson Co has 1.29% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Shufro Rose And Co Lc invested 0.48% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora reported 1.04% stake. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Liability Co invested in 2.15M shares. Schafer Cullen Capital has invested 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold TDG shares while 148 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 51.84 million shares or 1.08% more from 51.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 400 are owned by Macquarie Grp Incorporated. Barbara Oil Co holds 1.66% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 6,000 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru accumulated 186,952 shares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 3 shares. Principal Group Inc holds 1.01% or 2.33 million shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corp stated it has 0.06% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Weiss Multi reported 3,000 shares. State Bank Of America De stated it has 273,818 shares. Rampart Mngmt Lc holds 0.06% or 1,084 shares. Allen Operations Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,764 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 6,978 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Glenmede Tru Company Na owns 1,566 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citigroup reported 0.01% stake. The Illinois-based First Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).