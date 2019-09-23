Transdigm Group (TDG) Holding Lifted by Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd; Sound Shore Management Decreased Position in Eqt (EQT) by $506,835 as Stock Declined

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Eqt Corporation (EQT) by 0.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 33,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The institutional investor held 5.75M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.95 million, down from 5.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Eqt Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.46. About 9.74M shares traded or 63.38% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – STEVEN SCHLOTTERBECK, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, HAS RESIGNED; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – STREAMLINING TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO BOTH EQM AND EQGP’S DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – JERRY ASHCROFT WILL REPLACE SCHLOTTERBECK AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF EQGP, EQM AND RMP; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQM AND RMP HAVE ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH EQM WILL ACQUIRE RMP IN A UNIT-FOR-UNIT TRANSACTION; 11/05/2018 – EQT AB: EQT Real Estate acquires mixed-use property in central Stockholm; 16/05/2018 – EQT Corp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – EQT Corp Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 10/04/2018 – EQT SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN MAY 2018; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPOINTED DAVID L. PORGES AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 71.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 838 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 2,010 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $972,000, up from 1,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $527.26. About 230,920 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 Million of Senior Subordinated Notes; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Second-Quarter Profit Rises 26%; Revises Full-Year Guidance; 24/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM COMPLETES PURCHASE OF EXTANT AEROSPACE; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP INC – EXTANT COMPONENTS GROUP IS A PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF WARBURG PINCUS LLC; 17/03/2018 – M2 EquityBites: TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill Aerospace Elastomers Business from Esterline Technologies; 15/03/2018 – Esterline Completes Sale of Kirkhill Elastomer Business; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein As President And CEO And W. Nicholas Howley As Executive Chairman, Appointment Of New Board Members; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q EPS $3.53; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates TransDigm’s Prpsd Trm Lns ‘B+’, Sr Nts ‘B-‘; 15/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM BUYS KIRKHILL FROM ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES FOR $50M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.24 in 2019Q1.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15B and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 189,862 shares to 93,780 shares, valued at $2.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 9,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,282 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $493,827 activity. 12,660 shares were bought by McNally Robert Joseph, worth $263,328. On Monday, April 1 the insider MacCleary Gerald F. bought $22,503. 7,765 shares were bought by Centofanti Erin R., worth $161,745. $24,992 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) was bought by Cary A. Bray Jr. on Monday, April 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2019Q1.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15 billion and $5.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporation by 1.47M shares to 6.12M shares, valued at $120.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corporation (NYSE:CBS) by 123,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nvent Electric Plc.

Analysts await EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, down 140.00% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by EQT Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -255.56% negative EPS growth.