Transdigm Group (TDG) Holding Boosted by Berkshire Partners Llc; Managed Asset Portfolios Continues to Hold Holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD)

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 15.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 122,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 910,976 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.56 million, up from 788,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.75. About 335,806 shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/05/2018 – Vodafone CEO Vittorio Colao to Depart After a Decade — 3rd Update; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone chief executive Vittorio Colao to stand down; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone-Liberty deal would create cable monopoly – Telefonica Deutschland; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group PLC FY Net Pft EUR2.44B; 29/05/2018 – Autoridade Concorrência chumba compromissos da Altice para comprar Media Capital; 09/05/2018 – UNITED INTERNET: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL SHOULDN’T BE CLEARED; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 Billion; 13/04/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – TELEFÓNICA UK LIMITED HAS BEEN ALLOCATED SPECTRUM FREQUENCIES 2350 – 2390 MHZ; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE – ONLY UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER BETWEEN VODAFONE INDIA, IDEA CELLULAR TWO BUSINESSES WILL CEASE TO OPERATE AS DISTINCT AND COMPETING ENTITIES; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets For Nearly $23 Billion

Berkshire Partners Llc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Partners Llc bought 229,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $926.52 million, up from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Partners Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $529.1. About 50,988 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Net $902M-Net $938M; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Names Operating Chief as Next CEO; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Appoints Mr. Stein and Michele Santana to Its Bd of Directors; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $525 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 Million of Senior Subordinated Notes; 01/05/2018 – TDG UPWARD REVISION TO FY SALES, EBITDA AS DEFINED, ADJ EPS; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Ebitda $1.83B-$1.88B; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 M of Senior Subordinated Notes; 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill from Esterline Technologies; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm To Acquire Extant Aerospace

