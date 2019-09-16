Transdigm Group (TDG) Holder Windacre Partnership Has Increased Stake by $33.38 Million; Cyberark Software (CYBR) Holder American Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $10.93 Million

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software (CYBR) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 86,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 844,189 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $107.92 million, down from 930,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cyberark Software for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.77B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $100.24. About 937,979 shares traded or 13.37% up from the average. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C; 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37

Windacre Partnership Llc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc bought 69,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 1.24 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $598.94 million, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $519.82. About 259,295 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein As President And CEO And W. Nicholas Howley As Executive Chairman, Appointment Of New Board Members; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $525 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Net $902M-Net $938M; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Second-Quarter Profit Rises 26%; Revises Full-Year Guidance; 17/05/2018 – TransDigm Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 19/03/2018 – Warburg Pincus Announces Sale of Extant Aerospace to TransDigm; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Appoints Mr. Stein and Michele Santana to Its Bd of Directors; 19/03/2018 – WARBURG PINCUS REPORTS SALE OF EXTANT AEROSPACE TO TRANSDIGM; 30/05/2018 – TransDigm to Host Analyst Day in New York City; 15/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM BUYS KIRKHILL FROM ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES FOR $50M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 36 investors sold TDG shares while 148 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 51.84 million shares or 1.08% more from 51.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Financial Bank accumulated 350 shares. Susquehanna Gp Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Brown Brothers Harriman Company has 0.72% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Raymond James Fincl Advsrs invested in 0.02% or 8,383 shares. 1,020 are owned by Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund. Hudson Bay Mngmt LP holds 2,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 34,966 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Manor Road Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has 4.83% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 75,000 shares. Cornerstone Advsr invested in 94 shares or 0% of the stock. Hexavest, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 24 shares. Legal & General Public Limited has invested 0.08% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Bluecrest Limited has 593 shares. 5,698 are owned by M&T Comml Bank Corporation. Everence Mgmt Inc invested in 3,667 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated holds 0% or 3 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.21 EPS, down 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.31 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $7.90 million for 119.33 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.24% negative EPS growth.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sei Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 24,600 shares to 761,068 shares, valued at $42.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 6,026 shares in the quarter, for a total of 480,306 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB).

