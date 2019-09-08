Transdigm Group (TDG) Holder Highvista Strategies Has Decreased Its Stake as Share Value Rose; Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Shareholder Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Trimmed Its Position by $560,000

Highvista Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 16.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The hedge fund held 7,800 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, down from 9,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $533.91. About 297,811 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 22/04/2018 – DJ TransDigm Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDG); 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Second-Quarter Profit Rises 26%; Revises Full-Year Guidance; 19/03/2018 – WARBURG PINCUS REPORTS SALE OF EXTANT AEROSPACE TO TRANSDIGM; 30/05/2018 – TransDigm to Host Analyst Day in New York City; 23/03/2018 – Rubber World: TransDigm acquires the Kirkhill elastomers business from Esterline Technologies; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP INC – EXTANT COMPONENTS GROUP IS A PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF WARBURG PINCUS LLC; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Appoints Mr. Stein and Michele Santana to Its Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates TransDigm’s Prpsd Trm Lns ‘B+’, Sr Nts ‘B-‘; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein as President and CEO and W. Nicholas Howley as Executive Chairman, Appointment of New Board Mem; 30/05/2018 – TransDigm CDS Widens 63 Bps, Most in 15 Months

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 87,418 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, down from 107,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $40.68. About 6.49 million shares traded or 233.15% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 22/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Apollo Global Management’s Preferred Issuance ‘BBB(EXP)’; 10/05/2018 – INDIA’S APOLLO TYRES LTD APLO.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT 2.50 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 2.28 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Apollo Study for Patients With Hereditary ATTR Amyloidosis; 23/05/2018 – APOLLO PIPES LTD AOLL.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 744 MLN RUPEES VS 706.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 14/05/2018 – Apollo Global: QDOBA Names Keith Guilbault as CEO; 08/03/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE APOLLO MGMT HOLDINGS’ UNSECURED DEBT; 15/05/2018 – Books: The Paradoxes and the Glory of Apollo 8’s Journey Around the Moon; 02/04/2018 – A&D Takes Weighing Precision to New Heights with Apollo; 02/05/2018 – Apollo Global approaches Xerox about possible acquisition

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiger Glob Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 37.66 million shares. Md Sass Investors Inc reported 52,900 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru owns 1.96 million shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 342,695 shares stake. Concourse Capital Mngmt Limited Company holds 5.47% or 191,753 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Lp has invested 0.15% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Stifel Fin reported 33,686 shares stake. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Sigma Planning owns 0.05% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 28,341 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 13,447 shares. First Republic Investment Management has invested 0.04% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Thornburg Invest Management holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 631,004 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 11,343 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jane Street Group Limited Liability stated it has 116,948 shares.

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 25.93% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.81 per share. APO’s profit will be $222.80 million for 16.95 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Apollo Global Management, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp, which manages about $8.62 billion and $106.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) by 2.00M shares to 6.50 million shares, valued at $7.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $4.69 EPS, up 13.56% or $0.56 from last year’s $4.13 per share. TDG’s profit will be $252.84 million for 28.46 P/E if the $4.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.63 actual EPS reported by TransDigm Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.30% EPS growth.

Highvista Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.88B and $122.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,200 shares to 2,100 shares, valued at $603,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).