Transdigm Group (TDG) Holder Berkshire Partners Lifted Holding; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Horan Capital Advisors Has Cut Position by $501,039 as Stock Value Rose

Berkshire Partners Llc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Partners Llc bought 229,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $926.52 million, up from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Partners Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $544.73. About 263,276 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 24/04/2018 – TransDigm Completes Acquisition Of Extant Aerospace; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein As President And CEO And W. Nicholas Howley As Executive Chairman, Appointment Of New Board Members; 07/05/2018 – Behrman Capital Names Vincent Buffa as an Operating Partner; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Names Operating Chief as Next CEO; 23/04/2018 – TransDigm Second Quarter Earnings Report and Conference Call Set for Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 02/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Prices Offering of $500 Million of Senior Subordinated Notes; 09/03/2018 – TransDigm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP PRICES OFFERING OF $500M OF SR SUB NOTES; 15/03/2018 – ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP – TRANSDIGM HAS COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF KIRKHILL ELASTOMERS BUSINESS FROM ESTERLINE; 24/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM COMPLETES PURCHASE OF EXTANT AEROSPACE

Horan Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Advisors Llc sold 2,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 28,064 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33 million, down from 30,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $908.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES CLASSROOM MANAGEMENT APP FOR MAC COMING IN JUNE; 01/05/2018 – APPLE TO PROVIDE ANOTHER UPDATE ON CAPITAL RETURNS IN A YEAR; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying €13bn in Ireland back taxes as EU courts hear appeals; 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Leading iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry endured its first decline in full-year net profit since 2008, hampered by weaker-than-expected sales of the smartphone while the company struggles to reduce its reliance on Apple; 06/04/2018 – Technology HOLD Apple (AAPL) L) […]; 07/05/2018 – MUNGER LIKENS BITCOIN TO OSCAR WILDE’S DEFINITION OF FOX HUNTING, CALLING IT “THE PURSUIT OF THE UNEATABLE BY THE UNSPEAKABLE”; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – INTRODUCED A NEW (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO, WHICH WILL BE AVAILABLE BEGINNING APRIL 10; 11/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg was ready to slam Apple if Congress asked him about Tim Cook’s privacy comments; 25/05/2018 – Apple’s software and services segment has been a particular growth point in recent years

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “James Wang Watching iPhone, Services Revenue In Apple’s Q3 Print – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: IRDM,CDNS,AUDC,CTSH,INTL,AAPL – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple: High Services Margin Misleading – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tuesday Apple Rumors: New iOS 13 Public Beta Out – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

