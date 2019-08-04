Transdigm Group (TDG) Holder Berkshire Partners Has Upped Position by $104.16 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Medifast (MED) Stock Price Declined, Holder 12 West Capital Management LP Lowered Its Stake by $5.08 Million

Berkshire Partners Llc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Partners Llc bought 229,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $926.52M, up from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Partners Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $8.38 during the last trading session, reaching $470.95. About 239,211 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Net $902M-Net $938M; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Cont Ops EPS $15.22-EPS $15.86; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP INC – EXTANT COMPONENTS GROUP IS A PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF WARBURG PINCUS LLC; 15/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM BUYS KIRKHILL FROM ESTERLINE; 30/05/2018 – TransDigm to Host Analyst Day in New York City; 17/03/2018 – M2 EquityBites: TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill Aerospace Elastomers Business from Esterline Technologies; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM SEES FY ADJ EPS $17.35 TO $17.99, EST. $17.34; 22/04/2018 – DJ TransDigm Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDG); 17/05/2018 – TransDigm Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm To Acquire Extant Aerospace

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.20% . The hedge fund held 115,341 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.71M, down from 155,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.18% or $7.98 during the last trading session, reaching $103.19. About 1.47 million shares traded or 486.17% up from the average. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY EPS $3.15-EPS $3.25; 03/05/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $3.55 TO $3.65; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Raises FY View To Rev $385M-$395M; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Jeffrey Brown Will Succeed Connolly as Audit Committee Chair; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Michael Hoer Nominated to Be a Board Director; 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q EPS $1.01; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q Rev $99M-$102M; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F; 06/03/2018 Medifast 4Q EPS 60c; 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $350 MLN TO $360 MLN

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 selling transactions for $10.97 million activity. 2,564 shares were sold by Graff Michael, worth $1.09M on Friday, February 8. $8.55 million worth of stock was sold by Henderson Robert S on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Management holds 0.01% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) or 4,541 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Com holds 0.02% or 3,241 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited owns 651 shares. 5,180 were accumulated by Texas Yale Capital. Allen Investment Mngmt Ltd has 5.09% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Axa has invested 0.03% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). The New York-based Amalgamated Bancorp has invested 0.08% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 3,114 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability holds 295,226 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has invested 0% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Element Management Llc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Inc has invested 0.01% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Destination Wealth stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Arizona State Retirement holds 0.05% or 9,345 shares in its portfolio.

