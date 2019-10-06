Transdigm Group (TDG) Holder Apg Asset Management Nv Increased Holding by $3.90 Million as Share Value Rose; Long Pond Capital LP Holding In Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Was Lifted

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 12.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 350,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 3.21 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.23M, up from 2.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.88. About 1.38 million shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 22/04/2018 – DJ DiamondRock Hospitality Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRH); 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK NAMES JAY JOHNSON NEW EVP & CFO; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q EPS 2c; 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $135 MLN FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 9,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 258,284 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $109.73 million, up from 249,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $6.38 during the last trading session, reaching $513.61. About 210,458 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $525 MLN; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Appoints Mr. Stein and Michele Santana to Its Bd of Directors; 06/03/2018 TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT REPORTS 5.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TRANSDIGM GROUP INC TDG.N AS OF MARCH 6 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – TransDigm CDS Widens 63 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Names Operating Chief as Next CEO

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $3.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 1.02 million shares to 5.23 million shares, valued at $174.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 2.42 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 517,163 shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold DRH shares while 67 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 202.19 million shares or 2.63% less from 207.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Qs Investors Ltd reported 752,756 shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 3.28M shares. Moreover, Natl Bank Of America De has 0% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt invested 0.04% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Adelante Cap Ltd Liability reported 4.09 million shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.01% or 68,994 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.49M shares. Ser Automobile Association has invested 0.02% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Cls Invests Limited Liability invested in 5,204 shares or 0% of the stock. Sterling Capital Mgmt Llc reported 191,983 shares stake. Barclays Public Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 880,882 shares. Thompson Mgmt accumulated 43,595 shares. Principal Financial Group has 1.63 million shares. Moreover, Profund Advsrs Ltd has 0.02% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold TDG shares while 148 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 51.84 million shares or 1.08% more from 51.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated holds 0.08% or 40,879 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc owns 738 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 210,865 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Primecap Management Ca accumulated 0.12% or 345,244 shares. Country Tru Natl Bank has 0% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 13 shares. 735 are held by Finemark Natl Bank And Trust. Lord Abbett Communications Limited Liability has 40,837 shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 551,857 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Bamco Inc Ny holds 0.39% or 200,000 shares. Piedmont holds 3,647 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Com holds 0.17% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 39,177 shares. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Corporation owns 7,800 shares or 1.93% of their US portfolio. Bp Public Ltd Co owns 0.09% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 5,000 shares. Clough Capital Ptnrs Limited Partnership has 3.91% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Wells Fargo & Communications Mn holds 312,036 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $58.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 296,300 shares to 2.21 million shares, valued at $196.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 1.48M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,379 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).