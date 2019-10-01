Transdigm Group (TDG) Holder Altarock Partners Decreased Position as Stock Price Rose; Teradyne (TER) Holder Telemark Asset Management Decreased Stake by $2.35 Million as Share Value Rose

Altarock Partners Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altarock Partners Llc sold 36,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 605,924 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $293.15M, down from 642,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altarock Partners Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $520.67. About 201,728 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Second-Quarter Profit Rises 26%; Revises Full-Year Guidance; 30/05/2018 – TransDigm CDS Widens 63 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 02/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Prices Offering of $500 Million of Senior Subordinated Notes; 09/03/2018 – TransDigm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP-EXPECTS TO FINANCE DEAL PRIMARILY THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND EXISTING AVAILABILITY UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Rating To Transdigm’s Senior Secured Term Loan E And B3 Rating To Senior Subordinated Notes; B1 Cfr Unchanged; 15/03/2018 – ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $50 MLN IN CASH; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Cont Ops EPS $3.63; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 M of Senior Subordinated Notes; 01/05/2018 – TDG UPWARD REVISION TO FY SALES, EBITDA AS DEFINED, ADJ EPS

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.34% . The hedge fund held 550,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.35 million, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $57.91. About 1.35 million shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 28.94% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE BUYS MOBILE INDUSTRIAL ROBOTS FOR EUR 121M; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE PURCHASES PRIVATELY HELD MIR OF ODENSE FOR €121M; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q EPS 39c-EPS 46c; 08/05/2018 – Teradyne Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Reports Revenue and Earnings Growth in First Quarter 2018; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Rev $487.5M; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Maker of Autonomous Mobile Robots — Deal Digest; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE INC – DEAL TO BE A CASH TRANSACTION AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne, Corning and SK Hynix all said demand for smartphone parts is falling on Tuesday; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE INC – “DEMAND OUTLOOK FOR 2018 MOBILE DEVICE TEST CAPACITY DECLINED SHARPLY IN QUARTER”

Analysts await TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $4.69 EPS, up 13.56% or $0.56 from last year’s $4.13 per share. TDG’s profit will be $250.33M for 27.75 P/E if the $4.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.63 actual EPS reported by TransDigm Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.30% EPS growth.

Altarock Partners Llc, which manages about $109.11M and $1.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications by 94,316 shares to 954,166 shares, valued at $377.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold TDG shares while 148 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 51.84 million shares or 1.08% more from 51.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Putnam Limited Company holds 0.27% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 253,675 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt invested in 3,095 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hartford Investment Mgmt holds 0.07% or 5,358 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Liability reported 50 shares stake. Moreover, Federated Invsts Pa has 0.03% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Two Sigma Securities Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 1,395 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin State Bank The invested in 0.05% or 6,873 shares. United Capital Fin Advisers Limited Liability Com owns 7,360 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Element Cap Lc holds 7,628 shares. Tiger Eye Cap Lc has 24,592 shares. Intll Sarl holds 18,668 shares. Sands Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.16% or 107,928 shares. Alkeon Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 277,219 shares stake. 8,610 were reported by Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.02% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 7,559 shares.

Analysts await Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 1.41% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.71 per share. TER’s profit will be $118.97M for 20.68 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Teradyne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 26 investors sold TER shares while 126 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 156.25 million shares or 2.03% less from 159.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 131,213 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc Inc reported 1.03 million shares. Captrust Fin Advsrs holds 0% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) or 2,391 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Nordea Management reported 0.01% stake. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). 4.18M are held by Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership. Mackay Shields Lc has 374,876 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Communications owns 53,953 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Advisory Serv Network Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Charles Schwab Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Bankshares Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% or 41,580 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Axa has 0.39% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 2.08 million shares. Frontier Mngmt Comm Ltd holds 0.17% or 479,632 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Com owns 4,333 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.