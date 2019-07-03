TransDigm Group (TDG) Analysts See $4.01 EPS; BUCHER HOLDING AG NIEDERWENINGEN NAMEN A (BCHHF) Shorts Decreased By 25.23%

Analysts expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report $4.01 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 1.52% from last quarter’s $3.95 EPS. TDG’s profit would be $213.25M giving it 30.97 P/E if the $4.01 EPS is correct. After having $4.17 EPS previously, TransDigm Group Incorporated’s analysts see -3.84% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.69% or $8.28 during the last trading session, reaching $496.8. About 155,156 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 36.06% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 30/05/2018 – TransDigm to Host Analyst Day in New York City; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Ebitda $1.83B-$1.88B; 17/05/2018 – TransDigm Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein as President and CEO and W. Nicholas Howley as Executive Chairman, Appointment of New Board; 07/05/2018 – Behrman Capital Names Vincent Buffa as an Operating Partner; 24/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM COMPLETES PURCHASE OF EXTANT AEROSPACE; 19/03/2018 – Warburg Pincus Announces Sale of Extant Aerospace to TransDigm; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M SR SUB NOTES; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Adj EPS $3.79; 30/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM NAMES W. NICHOLAS HOWLEY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 insider sales for $10.97 million activity. Another trade for 10 shares valued at $4,319 was made by Wynne Sarah on Monday, March 11. Graff Michael also sold $1.09 million worth of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) on Friday, February 8. The insider Henderson Robert S sold 20,000 shares worth $8.55 million.

Among 10 analysts covering TransDigm Gr (NYSE:TDG), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. TransDigm Gr had 10 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) on Tuesday, June 4 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, February 6 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, May 14 with “Underweight”. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was initiated by Goldman Sachs. The stock of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) earned “Buy” rating by Vertical Research on Wednesday, March 20. Cowen & Co maintained TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Cowen & Co has “Outperform” rating and $520 target. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 6 report. The stock of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by SunTrust.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States. The company has market cap of $26.42 billion. The companyÂ’s Power & Control segment provides mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems. It has a 33.88 P/E ratio. This segment serves engine and power system and subsystem suppliers, airlines, third party maintenance suppliers, military buying agencies, and repair depots.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold TransDigm Group Incorporated shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 49,128 shares. Kentucky Retirement owns 2,128 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.07% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Fort Limited Partnership holds 6,258 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 80,686 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs stated it has 0.03% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Cap Fund Management reported 9,660 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Wetherby Asset Management stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Retail Bank Of Mellon Corp has 0.04% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors accumulated 826 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 8,891 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Weitz Inv Mgmt owns 84,545 shares. 1,620 are owned by First Manhattan. Captrust Financial Advsr holds 0.01% or 353 shares.