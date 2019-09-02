TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) and Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (NYSE:RGR), both competing one another are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransDigm Group Incorporated 474 5.78 N/A 14.72 32.99 Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. 52 1.61 N/A 2.81 20.10

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for TransDigm Group Incorporated and Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to TransDigm Group Incorporated. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. TransDigm Group Incorporated is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Sturm Ruger & Company Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us TransDigm Group Incorporated and Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransDigm Group Incorporated 0.00% -46.4% 6.1% Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. 0.00% 19.1% 15.3%

Volatility & Risk

TransDigm Group Incorporated is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.06. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. has a 0.39 beta and it is 61.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TransDigm Group Incorporated are 3.2 and 2.4. Competitively, Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. has 4.1 and 3.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TransDigm Group Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for TransDigm Group Incorporated and Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TransDigm Group Incorporated 1 2 5 2.63 Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TransDigm Group Incorporated’s downside potential is -12.11% at a $473.13 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 23.38% of TransDigm Group Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 78.9% of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of TransDigm Group Incorporated’s shares. Competitively, Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. has 2.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransDigm Group Incorporated -1.86% 0.2% 1.64% 26.07% 32.65% 42.75% Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. 2.04% 2.78% 2.21% 5.92% 5.81% 6.16%

For the past year TransDigm Group Incorporated has stronger performance than Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.

Summary

TransDigm Group Incorporated beats Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States. The companyÂ’s Power & Control segment provides mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems. This segment serves engine and power system and subsystem suppliers, airlines, third party maintenance suppliers, military buying agencies, and repair depots. Its Airframe segment offers engineered latching and locking devices, rods and locking devices, engineered connectors and elastomers, cockpit security components and systems, aircraft audio systems, lavatory components, seat belts and safety restraints, engineered interior surfaces and related components, lighting and control technology, military personnel parachutes, and cargo delivery systems. This segment serves airframe manufacturers, cabin system and subsystem suppliers, airlines, third party maintenance suppliers, military buying agencies, and repair depots. The companyÂ’s Non-aviation segment provides seat belts and safety restraints for ground transportation applications; mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls for space applications; and refueling systems for heavy equipment. It serves off-road vehicle and subsystem, child restraint system, and satellite and space system suppliers; and manufacturers of heavy equipment. The company also offers aerospace pneumatic and hydraulic components and subsystems for commercial transport, regional, business jet, and military applications; extruded plastic interior parts for use in the commercial aerospace industry; faucets and related products for use on commercial transports and regional jets; and unit load devices. TransDigm Group Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is based in Cleveland, Ohio.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures and sells steel investment castings and metal injection molding (MIM) parts. It sells its firearm products through independent wholesale distributors to commercial sporting market; and castings and MIM parts directly or through manufacturersÂ’ representatives. The company also exports its firearm products through a network of commercial distributors and directly to foreign customers comprising primarily of law enforcement agencies and foreign governments. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Southport, Connecticut.