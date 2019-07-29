TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) and TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) and TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransDigm Group Incorporated 449 6.19 N/A 14.72 30.76 TAT Technologies Ltd. 6 0.55 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for TransDigm Group Incorporated and TAT Technologies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransDigm Group Incorporated 0.00% -46.4% 6.1% TAT Technologies Ltd. 0.00% -5.1% -4.1%

Volatility & Risk

TransDigm Group Incorporated’s volatility measures that it’s 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.01 beta. Competitively, TAT Technologies Ltd. is 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.46 beta.

Liquidity

3.2 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TransDigm Group Incorporated. Its rival TAT Technologies Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.3 and 2.6 respectively. TAT Technologies Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than TransDigm Group Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for TransDigm Group Incorporated and TAT Technologies Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TransDigm Group Incorporated 1 2 8 2.73 TAT Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

TransDigm Group Incorporated’s downside potential is -4.33% at a $470.09 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TransDigm Group Incorporated and TAT Technologies Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.38% and 68.4%. Insiders owned 0.4% of TransDigm Group Incorporated shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 53.7% of TAT Technologies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransDigm Group Incorporated -6% -1.21% 4.75% 26.62% 36.06% 33.1% TAT Technologies Ltd. -5.03% -5.03% -8.74% -10.61% -40.29% -1.17%

For the past year TransDigm Group Incorporated had bullish trend while TAT Technologies Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors TransDigm Group Incorporated beats TAT Technologies Ltd.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States. The companyÂ’s Power & Control segment provides mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems. This segment serves engine and power system and subsystem suppliers, airlines, third party maintenance suppliers, military buying agencies, and repair depots. Its Airframe segment offers engineered latching and locking devices, rods and locking devices, engineered connectors and elastomers, cockpit security components and systems, aircraft audio systems, lavatory components, seat belts and safety restraints, engineered interior surfaces and related components, lighting and control technology, military personnel parachutes, and cargo delivery systems. This segment serves airframe manufacturers, cabin system and subsystem suppliers, airlines, third party maintenance suppliers, military buying agencies, and repair depots. The companyÂ’s Non-aviation segment provides seat belts and safety restraints for ground transportation applications; mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls for space applications; and refueling systems for heavy equipment. It serves off-road vehicle and subsystem, child restraint system, and satellite and space system suppliers; and manufacturers of heavy equipment. The company also offers aerospace pneumatic and hydraulic components and subsystems for commercial transport, regional, business jet, and military applications; extruded plastic interior parts for use in the commercial aerospace industry; faucets and related products for use on commercial transports and regional jets; and unit load devices. TransDigm Group Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is based in Cleveland, Ohio.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures a range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-cooler and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers used in mechanical and electronic systems in commercial, military, and business aircraft; environmental control and power electronics cooling systems for use in aircraft and ground applications; and a range of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems, such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units. The company also provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for heat transfer components; and aviation components, such as APUs, landing gears, and other aircraft components, as well as manufactures heat transfer solutions on original equipment manufacturing basis. In addition, it engages in the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes, afterburner flaps, and other components. The company was formerly known as Galagraph Ltd. and changed its name to TAT Technologies Ltd. in May 1992. TAT Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Gedera, Israel.