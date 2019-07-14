TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) is a company in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.38% of TransDigm Group Incorporated’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.87% of all Aerospace/Defense Products & Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand TransDigm Group Incorporated has 0.4% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 6.80% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has TransDigm Group Incorporated and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransDigm Group Incorporated 0.00% -46.40% 6.10% Industry Average 34.31% 66.77% 8.56%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing TransDigm Group Incorporated and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio TransDigm Group Incorporated N/A 438 30.76 Industry Average 624.82M 1.82B 28.93

TransDigm Group Incorporated has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for TransDigm Group Incorporated and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TransDigm Group Incorporated 1 2 8 2.73 Industry Average 1.40 2.00 2.63 2.55

$470.09 is the average target price of TransDigm Group Incorporated, with a potential downside of -5.62%. The rivals have a potential upside of 51.61%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, TransDigm Group Incorporated make research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of TransDigm Group Incorporated and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransDigm Group Incorporated -6% -1.21% 4.75% 26.62% 36.06% 33.1% Industry Average 5.74% 10.14% 23.01% 28.37% 38.04% 34.39%

For the past year TransDigm Group Incorporated was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TransDigm Group Incorporated are 3.2 and 2.4. Competitively, TransDigm Group Incorporated’s rivals have 2.96 and 2.11 for Current and Quick Ratio. TransDigm Group Incorporated has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TransDigm Group Incorporated’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

TransDigm Group Incorporated has a beta of 1.01 and its 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, TransDigm Group Incorporated’s competitors have beta of 1.09 which is 8.93% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

TransDigm Group Incorporated does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors TransDigm Group Incorporated beats TransDigm Group Incorporated’s rivals.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States. The companyÂ’s Power & Control segment provides mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems. This segment serves engine and power system and subsystem suppliers, airlines, third party maintenance suppliers, military buying agencies, and repair depots. Its Airframe segment offers engineered latching and locking devices, rods and locking devices, engineered connectors and elastomers, cockpit security components and systems, aircraft audio systems, lavatory components, seat belts and safety restraints, engineered interior surfaces and related components, lighting and control technology, military personnel parachutes, and cargo delivery systems. This segment serves airframe manufacturers, cabin system and subsystem suppliers, airlines, third party maintenance suppliers, military buying agencies, and repair depots. The companyÂ’s Non-aviation segment provides seat belts and safety restraints for ground transportation applications; mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls for space applications; and refueling systems for heavy equipment. It serves off-road vehicle and subsystem, child restraint system, and satellite and space system suppliers; and manufacturers of heavy equipment. The company also offers aerospace pneumatic and hydraulic components and subsystems for commercial transport, regional, business jet, and military applications; extruded plastic interior parts for use in the commercial aerospace industry; faucets and related products for use on commercial transports and regional jets; and unit load devices. TransDigm Group Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is based in Cleveland, Ohio.