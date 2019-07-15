TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) and HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) Contrasting side by side

As Aerospace/Defense Products & Services businesses, TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) and HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransDigm Group Incorporated 439 6.28 N/A 14.72 30.76 HEICO Corporation 84 8.19 N/A 2.00 43.49

Table 1 highlights TransDigm Group Incorporated and HEICO Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. HEICO Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than TransDigm Group Incorporated. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. TransDigm Group Incorporated is presently more affordable than HEICO Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransDigm Group Incorporated 0.00% -46.4% 6.1% HEICO Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

TransDigm Group Incorporated and HEICO Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TransDigm Group Incorporated 1 2 8 2.73 HEICO Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of TransDigm Group Incorporated is $470.09, with potential downside of -5.67%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TransDigm Group Incorporated and HEICO Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.38% and 0%. Insiders held 0.4% of TransDigm Group Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransDigm Group Incorporated -6% -1.21% 4.75% 26.62% 36.06% 33.1% HEICO Corporation -2.03% 1.3% 13.88% 23.92% 42.87% 38.06%

For the past year TransDigm Group Incorporated’s stock price has smaller growth than HEICO Corporation.

Summary

TransDigm Group Incorporated beats HEICO Corporation on 7 of the 11 factors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States. The companyÂ’s Power & Control segment provides mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems. This segment serves engine and power system and subsystem suppliers, airlines, third party maintenance suppliers, military buying agencies, and repair depots. Its Airframe segment offers engineered latching and locking devices, rods and locking devices, engineered connectors and elastomers, cockpit security components and systems, aircraft audio systems, lavatory components, seat belts and safety restraints, engineered interior surfaces and related components, lighting and control technology, military personnel parachutes, and cargo delivery systems. This segment serves airframe manufacturers, cabin system and subsystem suppliers, airlines, third party maintenance suppliers, military buying agencies, and repair depots. The companyÂ’s Non-aviation segment provides seat belts and safety restraints for ground transportation applications; mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls for space applications; and refueling systems for heavy equipment. It serves off-road vehicle and subsystem, child restraint system, and satellite and space system suppliers; and manufacturers of heavy equipment. The company also offers aerospace pneumatic and hydraulic components and subsystems for commercial transport, regional, business jet, and military applications; extruded plastic interior parts for use in the commercial aerospace industry; faucets and related products for use on commercial transports and regional jets; and unit load devices. TransDigm Group Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is based in Cleveland, Ohio.