TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) and CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Comparison side by side

As Aerospace/Defense Products & Services businesses, TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) and CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransDigm Group Incorporated 456 5.96 N/A 14.72 32.99 CAE Inc. 24 0.00 N/A 0.94 28.77

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of TransDigm Group Incorporated and CAE Inc. CAE Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than TransDigm Group Incorporated. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. TransDigm Group Incorporated’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than CAE Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransDigm Group Incorporated 0.00% -46.4% 6.1% CAE Inc. 0.00% 14.6% 5.3%

Risk & Volatility

TransDigm Group Incorporated has a beta of 1.06 and its 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, CAE Inc.’s 22.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.78 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of TransDigm Group Incorporated is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.4. The Current Ratio of rival CAE Inc. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. TransDigm Group Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CAE Inc.

Analyst Ratings

TransDigm Group Incorporated and CAE Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TransDigm Group Incorporated 1 2 6 2.67 CAE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TransDigm Group Incorporated’s downside potential is -12.43% at a $470.56 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TransDigm Group Incorporated and CAE Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.38% and 73.3%. Insiders owned 0.4% of TransDigm Group Incorporated shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.1% of CAE Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransDigm Group Incorporated -1.86% 0.2% 1.64% 26.07% 32.65% 42.75% CAE Inc. -1.28% 0.04% 16.16% 25.92% 33% 46.92%

For the past year TransDigm Group Incorporated was less bullish than CAE Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors TransDigm Group Incorporated beats CAE Inc.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States. The companyÂ’s Power & Control segment provides mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems. This segment serves engine and power system and subsystem suppliers, airlines, third party maintenance suppliers, military buying agencies, and repair depots. Its Airframe segment offers engineered latching and locking devices, rods and locking devices, engineered connectors and elastomers, cockpit security components and systems, aircraft audio systems, lavatory components, seat belts and safety restraints, engineered interior surfaces and related components, lighting and control technology, military personnel parachutes, and cargo delivery systems. This segment serves airframe manufacturers, cabin system and subsystem suppliers, airlines, third party maintenance suppliers, military buying agencies, and repair depots. The companyÂ’s Non-aviation segment provides seat belts and safety restraints for ground transportation applications; mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls for space applications; and refueling systems for heavy equipment. It serves off-road vehicle and subsystem, child restraint system, and satellite and space system suppliers; and manufacturers of heavy equipment. The company also offers aerospace pneumatic and hydraulic components and subsystems for commercial transport, regional, business jet, and military applications; extruded plastic interior parts for use in the commercial aerospace industry; faucets and related products for use on commercial transports and regional jets; and unit load devices. TransDigm Group Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is based in Cleveland, Ohio.

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services. The Defence and Security segment operates as a training systems integrator for defense forces in the air, land, and naval domains, as well as for government organizations responsible for public safety. The Healthcare segment designs, manufactures, and markets simulators; offers audiovisual and simulation center management solutions; and develops courseware and offers services for training of medical and allied healthcare students, as well as clinicians in educational institutions, hospitals, and defense organizations. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in June 1993. CAE Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.