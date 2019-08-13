Transdigm Group Com (TDG) Shareholder Churchill Management Cut Position by $313,260 as Stock Value Rose; Kirr Marbach & Company Has Upped Nuance Communications (NUAN) Stake by $475,904; Stock Price Declined

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc bought 29,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 568,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62 million, up from 538,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $16.75. About 1.48 million shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 22/03/2018 – NUANCE SAYS PAUL RICCI TO RETIRE; 13/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 70–618-18-3-6065-0032 – Service – Nuance PowerScribe Service Contract -; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as CEO; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of Al Applications for Diagnostic Imaging; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS 5% TO 7%; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR RESIGNATION OF SOME NUANCE DIRECTORS; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Reform of Nuance’s Executive Pay Practices; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of AI-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss $164.1M

Churchill Management Corp decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc Com (TDG) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp sold 690 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 20,969 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.52 million, down from 21,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $546.92. About 217,120 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 09/03/2018 – TransDigm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM SEES FY ADJ EPS $17.35 TO $17.99, EST. $17.34; 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill from Esterline Technologies; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Names Operating Chief as Next CEO; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q EPS $3.53

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45B and $3.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust S&P 500 Grow (SPYG) by 135,315 shares to 206,714 shares, valued at $7.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons (XLY) by 40,933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

More notable recent TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TransDigm to divest Esterline Interface Technologies – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Share Price Increased 170% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Crainscleveland.com‘s news article titled: “Eaton Corp. to buy TransDigm Group’s Souriau-Sunbank Connection Technologies unit for $920 million – Crain’s Cleveland Business” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Limited Liability invested 0.09% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Morgan Stanley holds 49,128 shares. Moody Financial Bank Tru Division reported 0% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). 5.14M were accumulated by Capital Intl Investors. Profund Advisors Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Beese Fulmer Investment Mgmt invested in 2,396 shares. M&T Bank & Trust holds 6,324 shares. Fil Limited holds 9,995 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Goodnow Group Ltd Llc invested in 4.82% or 76,890 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 625 shares. Huntington National Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Federated Investors Pa owns 1,007 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund has invested 0.1% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Aperio Group Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4,319 activity.

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08M and $411.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solution (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,286 shares to 210,532 shares, valued at $15.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 2,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,850 shares, and cut its stake in Colliers International Group.

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nuance Communications Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Nuance Selects Industry Veteran Sanjay Dhawan to Lead Automotive Business – GlobeNewswire” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nuance Communications (NUAN) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NUAN or CSOD: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magnetar Fin Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 308,625 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc invested in 0% or 141 shares. Pnc Group accumulated 21,479 shares. Natixis accumulated 114,644 shares. Mesirow Inv Mngmt has invested 1.42% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Adirondack Rech And Management holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 26,570 shares. The Vermont-based Manchester Capital Lc has invested 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Gam Hldg Ag owns 2,346 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 1.81M shares. 2,050 are held by First Personal Financial Serv. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Corporation owns 200,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 3,127 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Endurance Wealth Management invested in 0% or 550 shares.