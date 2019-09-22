Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (TCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

As REIT – Diversified companies, Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE:TCI) and Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 29 3.42 N/A 20.12 1.26 Starwood Property Trust Inc. 23 10.08 N/A 1.30 17.91

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. and Starwood Property Trust Inc. Starwood Property Trust Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Starwood Property Trust Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 0.00% 62.2% 15.6% Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 0.5%

Volatility & Risk

Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.’s 0.32 beta indicates that its volatility is 68.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Starwood Property Trust Inc. on the other hand, has 0.63 beta which makes it 37.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. and Starwood Property Trust Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s potential upside is 8.91% and its consensus price target is $27.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.7% of Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.2% of Starwood Property Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% are Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.8% of Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 4.28% -1.17% -20.5% -23.57% -28.95% -10.56% Starwood Property Trust Inc. 1% 2.52% 0.91% 6.76% 2.33% 17.86%

For the past year Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. has -10.56% weaker performance while Starwood Property Trust Inc. has 17.86% stronger performance.

Summary

Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Starwood Property Trust Inc.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.transconrealty-invest.com.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial mortgage loans, other commercial real estate debt investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate investments in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Investing and Servicing, and Real Estate Property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.