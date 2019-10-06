Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (TCI) Forms $30.64 Double Bottom; Staar Surgical Co Has 1 Sentiment

Staar Surgical Co (STAA) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.03, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 74 hedge funds opened new or increased holdings, while 74 cut down and sold equity positions in Staar Surgical Co. The hedge funds in our database reported: 38.65 million shares, up from 37.67 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Staar Surgical Co in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 38 Reduced: 36 Increased: 54 New Position: 20.

Broadwood Capital Inc holds 39.82% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company for 10.84 million shares. Pura Vida Investments Llc owns 538,600 shares or 4.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Quantum Capital Management has 2.75% invested in the company for 171,190 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Millrace Asset Group Inc. has invested 1.85% in the stock. Consonance Capital Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 484,557 shares.

The stock increased 1.75% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $25.63. About 248,780 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) has declined 6.80% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings; 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Matthew Haverland Slated To Helm Staar Surgical Company; 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA); 09/03/2018 Staar Surgical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA)

Analysts await STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.09 EPS, up 28.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.07 per share. STAA’s profit will be $4.01 million for 71.19 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by STAAR Surgical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company has market cap of $1.14 billion. The firm provides Visian implantable collamer lenses to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness. It has a 160.19 P/E ratio. It also offers minimally invasive intraocular lenses (IOLs), including foldable IOLs for use in minimally invasive cataract surgical procedures; aspheric IOLs that produce a clearer image than traditional spherical lenses; and nanoFLEX IOL, a single piece collamer aspheric optic, as well as preloaded injectors for use in cataract surgery.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $999,950 activity. 35,000 shares were bought by Moos Daniel J, worth $999,950 on Wednesday, May 22.

