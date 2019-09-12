Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (TCI) and TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Contrasting side by side

Both Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE:TCI) and TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 29 3.41 N/A 20.12 1.26 TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. 20 9.85 N/A 1.70 11.65

Demonstrates Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. and TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. and TPG RE Finance Trust Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 0.00% 62.2% 15.6% TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% 8.3% 2.4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.7% of Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. shares and 89.9% of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. shares. 3.4% are Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 4.28% -1.17% -20.5% -23.57% -28.95% -10.56% TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. 0.87% 1.86% 0.2% 1.28% -4.45% 8.04%

For the past year Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. has -10.56% weaker performance while TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. has 8.04% stronger performance.

Summary

Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors TPG RE Finance Trust Inc.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.transconrealty-invest.com.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc., a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.