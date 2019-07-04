Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (TCI) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As REIT – Diversified company, Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE:TCI) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.8% of Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.94% of all REIT – Diversified’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. has 87.93% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 4.89% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 0.00% 75.10% 14.50% Industry Average 5.48% 10.89% 2.80%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. N/A 31 1.46 Industry Average 33.72M 615.07M 117.56

Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.42 1.88 2.56

The competitors have a potential upside of 18.24%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. -4.28% -7.08% -8.93% -15.1% -30.51% 6.64% Industry Average 2.63% 3.86% 7.19% 10.93% 16.92% 17.29%

For the past year Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.31 shows that Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. is 69.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.80 which is 19.53% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.’s competitors beat Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.transconrealty-invest.com.