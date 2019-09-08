Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (TCI) and Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Comparing side by side

Both Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE:TCI) and Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 29 3.23 N/A 20.12 1.26 Great Ajax Corp. 14 4.68 N/A 1.06 13.14

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Great Ajax Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE:TCI) and Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 0.00% 62.2% 15.6% Great Ajax Corp. 0.00% 9.2% 1.8%

Risk and Volatility

Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. has a beta of 0.32 and its 68.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Great Ajax Corp. on the other hand, has 0.8 beta which makes it 20.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.7% of Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.9% of Great Ajax Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.4%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.3% of Great Ajax Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 4.28% -1.17% -20.5% -23.57% -28.95% -10.56% Great Ajax Corp. -0.43% 0.8% -1.9% 8.33% 4.92% 15.89%

For the past year Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. has -10.56% weaker performance while Great Ajax Corp. has 15.89% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. beats Great Ajax Corp.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.transconrealty-invest.com.