Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (TCI) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE:TCI) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 29 0.00 1.05M 20.12 1.26 American Finance Trust Inc. 13 0.00 105.73M -0.53 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. and American Finance Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. and American Finance Trust Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 3,635,734.07% 62.2% 15.6% American Finance Trust Inc. 834,490,923.44% -3.4% -1.7%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. and American Finance Trust Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 American Finance Trust Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, American Finance Trust Inc.’s potential upside is 3.87% and its average target price is $14.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.7% of Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 26% of American Finance Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.4% of Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.2% are American Finance Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 4.28% -1.17% -20.5% -23.57% -28.95% -10.56% American Finance Trust Inc. -0.26% 8.63% 20.85% -9.92% -21.47% -12.09%

For the past year Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than American Finance Trust Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. beats American Finance Trust Inc.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.transconrealty-invest.com.