Transcat Inc. (TRNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Image Sensing Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS)

Both Transcat Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) and Image Sensing Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transcat Inc. 24 1.01 N/A 0.95 25.07 Image Sensing Systems Inc. 5 1.64 N/A 0.42 11.99

In table 1 we can see Transcat Inc. and Image Sensing Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Image Sensing Systems Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Transcat Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Transcat Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Image Sensing Systems Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Transcat Inc. and Image Sensing Systems Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transcat Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 6.9% Image Sensing Systems Inc. 0.00% 21.3% 17.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.71 shows that Transcat Inc. is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Image Sensing Systems Inc. has beta of 1.13 which is 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Transcat Inc. are 2 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Image Sensing Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3.6. Image Sensing Systems Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Transcat Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Transcat Inc. and Image Sensing Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 63% and 32.7% respectively. Transcat Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.7%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.1% of Image Sensing Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Transcat Inc. 0.38% -7.5% -0.58% 8.42% 4.7% 25.24% Image Sensing Systems Inc. 2.04% -4.81% -4.03% 2.88% 19.05% 11.11%

For the past year Transcat Inc. has stronger performance than Image Sensing Systems Inc.

Summary

Transcat Inc. beats Image Sensing Systems Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Transcat, Inc. provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services. This segment also provides CalTrak, a proprietary document and asset management system that is used to integrate and manage the workflow of its calibration service centers and customersÂ’ assets; CalTrak Online, which provides its customers with Web-based asset management capability, as well as an off-site archive of calibration and other service records; and Compliance, Control and Cost, a cloud-based customer portal and asset management tool. The Distribution segment distributes approximately 100,000 test, measurement, and control instruments for customersÂ’ test and measurement instrumentation needs. This segment markets and sells its products through Website, digital and print advertising, proactive outbound sales, and an inbound call center. The company provides services and products to highly regulated industries, principally life science, which includes companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and other FDA-regulated industries; and additional industries, including industrial manufacturing, oil and gas and alternative energy, aerospace and defense, and other industries that require accuracy in processes and confirmation of the capabilities of their equipment. Transcat, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. develops and markets software-based computer enabled detection products for use in traffic, safety, security, police, and parking applications to the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway. The company offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and improve the efficiency of roadway infrastructure. It provides its video and radar processing products for use in traffic applications, such as intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection. The company sells its products to end users comprising federal, state, city, and county departments of transportation, port, highway, tunnel, and other transportation authorities, as well as system integrators or other suppliers of systems and services who are operating under subcontracts in connection with road construction contracts. Image Sensing Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.