Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) EPS Estimated At $0.19; European Equity Fund (EEA)’s Sentiment Is 2.5

European Equity Fund Inc (EEA) investors sentiment increased to 2.5 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.67, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 10 funds opened new and increased positions, while 4 sold and reduced holdings in European Equity Fund Inc. The funds in our database reported: 3.36 million shares, up from 3.21 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding European Equity Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 2 Increased: 6 New Position: 4.

Analysts expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to report $0.19 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 5.00% from last quarter’s $0.2 EPS. TRNS’s profit would be $1.39M giving it 33.70 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.23 EPS previously, Transcat, Inc.’s analysts see -17.39% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $25.61. About 13,178 shares traded. Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) has risen 4.70% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNS News: 22/05/2018 – Transcat 4Q EPS 33c; 14/05/2018 – Ack Asset Buys New 1% Position in Transcat Inc; 22/05/2018 – Transcat 4Q Rev $42.5M; 19/04/2018 DJ Transcat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNS); 22/05/2018 – Transcat Reports Operating Income Up 14% on Record Revenue for Fiscal 2018

The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.76. About 49,445 shares traded or 234.20% up from the average. The European Equity Fund, Inc. (EEA) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 1.58% of its portfolio in The European Equity Fund, Inc. for 344,182 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 1.73 million shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc has 0.14% invested in the company for 34,772 shares. The United Kingdom-based City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd has invested 0.08% in the stock. Karpus Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 248,819 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $17,095 activity.

The European Equity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc. The company has market cap of $66.75 million. The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe.

Transcat, Inc. provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $187.10 million. It operates in two divisions, Service and Distribution. It has a 25.89 P/E ratio. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.