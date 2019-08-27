Transcat Inc. (TRNS) and CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) Comparing side by side

As Scientific & Technical Instruments companies, Transcat Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) and CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transcat Inc. 24 0.98 N/A 0.95 25.07 CyberOptics Corporation 17 1.51 N/A 0.44 30.50

In table 1 we can see Transcat Inc. and CyberOptics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CyberOptics Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Transcat Inc. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Transcat Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of CyberOptics Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Transcat Inc. and CyberOptics Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transcat Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 6.9% CyberOptics Corporation 0.00% 5.1% 4.2%

Volatility and Risk

Transcat Inc. is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.71 beta. CyberOptics Corporation’s 76.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.24 beta.

Liquidity

2 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Transcat Inc. Its rival CyberOptics Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 3.2 respectively. CyberOptics Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Transcat Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 63% of Transcat Inc. shares and 62% of CyberOptics Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 6.7% of Transcat Inc.’s shares. Competitively, CyberOptics Corporation has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Transcat Inc. 0.38% -7.5% -0.58% 8.42% 4.7% 25.24% CyberOptics Corporation 12.18% -24.82% -21.85% -35.55% -28.46% -23.71%

For the past year Transcat Inc. had bullish trend while CyberOptics Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Transcat Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors CyberOptics Corporation.

Transcat, Inc. provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services. This segment also provides CalTrak, a proprietary document and asset management system that is used to integrate and manage the workflow of its calibration service centers and customersÂ’ assets; CalTrak Online, which provides its customers with Web-based asset management capability, as well as an off-site archive of calibration and other service records; and Compliance, Control and Cost, a cloud-based customer portal and asset management tool. The Distribution segment distributes approximately 100,000 test, measurement, and control instruments for customersÂ’ test and measurement instrumentation needs. This segment markets and sells its products through Website, digital and print advertising, proactive outbound sales, and an inbound call center. The company provides services and products to highly regulated industries, principally life science, which includes companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and other FDA-regulated industries; and additional industries, including industrial manufacturing, oil and gas and alternative energy, aerospace and defense, and other industries that require accuracy in processes and confirmation of the capabilities of their equipment. Transcat, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

CyberOptics Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. The companyÂ’s sensors are being used in general purpose metrology and 3D scanning, surface mount technology (SMT), and semiconductor markets to improve yields and productivity. It offers SMT electronic assembly alignment sensor products, including LaserAlign sensors for incorporation into pick-and-place machines; BoardAlign Camera that identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board and aligns the board in the pick-and-place machine prior to component placement; and InPrinter Inspection Camera, which identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board to ensure accurate board registration prior to placement of solder paste. The company also offers 3D solder paste inspection sensors; multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT industry; strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems; SMT inspection system products used in the SMT electronic assembly industry for process control and inspection; and 3D solder paste measurement machines. In addition, it provides AOI products to inspect circuit boards after component placement; 3D scanning systems and services to the metrology market; and WaferSense and ReticleSense family of products that provide measurements of critical factors in the semiconductor fabrication process. The company sells its products to the manufacturers of electronic circuit board assembly equipment, and semiconductor DRAM and SSD memory products; and end-user electronic assembly manufacturers, including original design manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test companies through independent representatives and distributors. CyberOptics Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.