Transcat Inc. (TRNS) and Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Comparison side by side

Both Transcat Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) and Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) are each other’s competitor in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transcat Inc. 24 1.03 N/A 0.95 25.07 Bonso Electronics International Inc. 3 1.12 N/A -0.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see Transcat Inc. and Bonso Electronics International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Transcat Inc. and Bonso Electronics International Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transcat Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 6.9% Bonso Electronics International Inc. 0.00% -4.8% -3.4%

Volatility and Risk

Transcat Inc. is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.71. Bonso Electronics International Inc.’s 1.37 beta is the reason why it is 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Transcat Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Bonso Electronics International Inc. which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 2.3 Quick Ratio. Bonso Electronics International Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Transcat Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Transcat Inc. and Bonso Electronics International Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 63% and 3.8%. Transcat Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.7%. Insiders Competitively, owned 53.5% of Bonso Electronics International Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Transcat Inc. 0.38% -7.5% -0.58% 8.42% 4.7% 25.24% Bonso Electronics International Inc. 4.59% -4.09% -8.32% 21.11% -21.55% 30.75%

For the past year Transcat Inc. was less bullish than Bonso Electronics International Inc.

Summary

Transcat Inc. beats Bonso Electronics International Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Transcat, Inc. provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services. This segment also provides CalTrak, a proprietary document and asset management system that is used to integrate and manage the workflow of its calibration service centers and customersÂ’ assets; CalTrak Online, which provides its customers with Web-based asset management capability, as well as an off-site archive of calibration and other service records; and Compliance, Control and Cost, a cloud-based customer portal and asset management tool. The Distribution segment distributes approximately 100,000 test, measurement, and control instruments for customersÂ’ test and measurement instrumentation needs. This segment markets and sells its products through Website, digital and print advertising, proactive outbound sales, and an inbound call center. The company provides services and products to highly regulated industries, principally life science, which includes companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and other FDA-regulated industries; and additional industries, including industrial manufacturing, oil and gas and alternative energy, aerospace and defense, and other industries that require accuracy in processes and confirmation of the capabilities of their equipment. Transcat, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic scales and weighing instruments, pet electronics products, and other products in Hong Kong and the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Its sensor-based scale products include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales that are used in consumer, commercial, and industrial applications. The company also offers electrical pet care products, including a bark control device; manufactures tools and molds for scales and pet electronics products; and sells scrap materials. It serves private label original equipment manufacturers, original brand manufacturers, and original design manufacturers. The company also exports its products to the United States, Germany, Asia, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Africa. In addition, it rents or leases factory facilities and equipment to third parties. The company was formerly known as Golden Virtue Limited and changed its name to Bonso Electronics International, Inc. in September 1988. Bonso Electronics International Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Tsimshatsui, Hong Kong.