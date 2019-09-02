Transcanada (TRP) Stock Rose While Nexus Investment Management Has Raised Its Stake; As Jack In The Box (JACK) Stock Price Declined, 13D Management Lifted by $540,480 Its Holding

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 10,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 406,291 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.25 million, up from 396,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $51.24. About 2.27 million shares traded or 75.30% up from the average. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 27/04/2018 – TransCanada profit beats, Keystone running near normal throughput; 13/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund Will Vote in Favour of Shareholder Proposal on Climate Change Reporting in TransCanada Corporation; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SAYS PRESSURE RESTRICTION ON ITS KEYSTONE PIPELINE HAS NOT HAD MATERIAL IMPACT ON EARNINGS; 23/03/2018 – TransCanada: Agreement Encompasses Jan 1, 2018-Dec 31, 2019; 13/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON FOR TRANSPORTATION SERVICE AGREEMENTS OF CRUDE OIL ON MARKETLINK FROM CUSHING TO MARKETS IN U.S. GULF COAST; 19/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA REVIEWING DETAILS OF FERC ACTIONS; 22/03/2018 – PETRONAS SAYS ITS CANADIAN UNIT PROGRESS ENERGY IS ONE OF ELEVEN SHIPPERS INVOLVED IN APPLICATION FOR NORTH MONTNEY MAINLINE EXTENSION PIPELINE PROPOSED BY TRANSCANADA; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CONCLUDES CONFERENCE CALL; 23/03/2018 – TransCanada Announces 2018-2019 Rev Requirement Settlement With NGTL System Shippers

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 6,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The institutional investor held 166,167 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43 million, up from 159,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $85.32. About 424,045 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Term Loan; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Inc. Amends Credit Agreement; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200M SHARE REPURCHASE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Jack in the Box Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JACK); 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX 2Q ADJ OPER EPS 80C, EST. 86C; 30/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Maturity Date for Both Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan Extended to March 2020; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Authorization

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Ag reported 0.02% stake. 296,935 are owned by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Invesco, a Georgia-based fund reported 567,036 shares. Kepos Cap Ltd Partnership owns 0.28% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 46,102 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 107,715 shares. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability Co owns 7,310 shares. Advisory Rech accumulated 0.65% or 416,522 shares. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 24,732 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag accumulated 242,310 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 14,682 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). 27,041 were accumulated by D E Shaw And Communications. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 745 shares. Davidson Kempner Capital Limited Partnership invested 0.72% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).