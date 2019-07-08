Transcanada (TRP) Stock Price Rose While Fiera Capital Has Lowered by $16.06 Million Its Position; Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Lifted Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $3.51 Million as Valuation Rose

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 17.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 364,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.77 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.51M, down from 2.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $49.55. About 162,136 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 9.00% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 27/04/2018 – TransCanada Declares Quarterly Dividends; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA REPORTS REV REQUIREMENT SETTLEMENT WITH NGTL SYSTEM; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS IF LNG CANADA GOES AHEAD, MOST SPENDING ON COASTAL GAS LINK PIPELINE TO BE IN 2021, 2022; 02/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NORTHWEST MAINLINE LOOP-BOUNDARY LAKE PIPELINE HAS BEEN PLACED INTO SERVICE; 22/03/2018 – Petronas says involved in TransCanada’s proposal to build North Montney Mainline Extension; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA – INCREASE IN OVERALL COMPARABLE EARNINGS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 INCREASED DUE TO HIGHER VOLUMES ON KEYSTONE PIPELINE SYSTEM, AMONG OTHERS; 20/03/2018 – TransCanada Chips Away at Alberta Natural Gas Pipeline Shortage; 03/05/2018 – TransCanada to Begin Montana Brush Clearing for Keystone in Fall; 14/03/2018 – TransCanada Places Cameron Access Project in Service; 02/04/2018 – TransCanada Places Final Section of 2017 NGTL Expansion Program into Service

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $136.41. About 6.12M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build 2018; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft spent $3.5 billion on capex in the quarter to build out cloud data centers. CFO Hood tells me that kind of capex growth will continue as long as rising demand for cloud services does; 16/05/2018 – Momentous Entertainment Group Provides Filings Update; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier: Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now’; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 06/03/2018 – Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 07/03/2018 – Federal Technology Thought Leader Joins Cohesity to Build Out Public Sector Offerings; 07/03/2018 – Microsoft Store to Host The BarberTime Media Network’s Launch in Atlanta and DC Areas!; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $373.15 million and $562.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 50,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $75.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 563,292 shares to 671,903 shares, valued at $34.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 8,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 381,749 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 12.12% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.66 per share. TRP’s profit will be $693.60 million for 16.74 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by TC Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.50% negative EPS growth.