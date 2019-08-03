Transcanada (TRP) Stock Price Rose While Eagle Global Advisors Increased by $339,680 Its Holding; As Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG) Valuation Rose, Holder Orinda Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake by $470,470

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 1.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 7,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 438,320 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.70M, up from 430,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $48.59. About 2.06 million shares traded or 54.04% up from the average. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 19/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA REVIEWING DETAILS OF FERC ACTIONS; 09/04/2018 – CORRECT: TRANSCANADA TO INVEST IN OIL & GAS LINES OVER DECADE; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA – INCREASE IN OVERALL COMPARABLE EARNINGS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 INCREASED DUE TO HIGHER VOLUMES ON KEYSTONE PIPELINE SYSTEM, AMONG OTHERS; 11/05/2018 – TransCanada withdraws proposal for program for Marketlink oil pipeline; 13/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – OPEN SEASON WILL COMMENCE ON APRIL 13, 2018 AND WILL CLOSE AT 12 P.M. MT ON MAY 7, 2018; 22/03/2018 – PETRONAS SAYS ITS CANADIAN UNIT PROGRESS ENERGY IS ONE OF ELEVEN SHIPPERS INVOLVED IN APPLICATION FOR NORTH MONTNEY MAINLINE EXTENSION PIPELINE PROPOSED BY TRANSCANADA; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT MAJOR CHANGE IN THROUGHPUT ON KEYSTONE ONCE PRESSURE RESTRICTIONS REMOVED -CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS IF LNG CANADA GOES AHEAD, MOST SPENDING ON COASTAL GAS LINK PIPELINE TO BE IN 2021, 2022; 09/04/2018 – CORRECT: TRANSCANADA SAYS ENERGY DISRUPTION TO SHIFT SPENDING; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA – NOVA GAS TRANSMISSION LTD IS WORKING TO FINALIZE SCOPE OF EXPANSION FACILITIES TO MEET SERVICE REQUIREMENTS RESULTING FROM OPEN SEASON

Orinda Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG) by 27.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc sold 47,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, down from 172,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $271.53M market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $12.13. About 81,798 shares traded. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BRG) has risen 30.71% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BRG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Bluerock Residential Growth REIT I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRG); 15/05/2018 – Highland Capital Mgmt Buys Into Bluerock Residential Class A; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT 1Q Adj FFO/Share 18 Cents; 09/03/2018 Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) Announces First Quarter Dividend on 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stoc; 08/05/2018 – BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT INC QTRLY SAME STORE REVENUE AND NOI INCREASED 5.4% AND 3.5% RESPECTIVELY, AS COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT Reaffirms Full Yr 2018 AFFO Guidance; 09/04/2018 – BLUEROCK DIAMONDS PLC – 2018 GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED; 26/03/2018 – Bluerock Residential Short-Interest Ratio Rises 107% to 11 Days; 17/04/2018 – BlueRock Therapeutics Establishes R&D Site in New York City and Formalizes Collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 184,387 shares to 35,941 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ) by 853,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 543,355 shares, and cut its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA).

Analysts await Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 41.18% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.17 per share. BRG’s profit will be $2.24M for 30.33 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18 million and $43.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 14,100 shares to 110,000 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cohen & Steers Quality Rlty (RQI) by 39,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Cohen & Steers Ltd Dur Pfd I (LDP).

