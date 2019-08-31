Transcanada (TRP) Stake Has Upped by Cushing Asset Management Lp; Mondelez International (MDLZ) Holder Cypress Capital Management Increased Its Position

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 8,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 269,073 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43 million, up from 260,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.22. About 4.47 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – EU court adviser snubs Nestle KitKat trademark appeal; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 32.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 37,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 151,690 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82M, up from 114,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $51.24. About 2.20 million shares traded or 68.40% up from the average. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 19/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA REVIEWING DETAILS OF FERC ACTIONS; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT MAJOR CHANGE IN THROUGHPUT ON KEYSTONE ONCE PRESSURE RESTRICTIONS REMOVED -CONFERENCE CALL; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Transcanada’s Rating Outlook To Negative From Stable; Affirms A3 Rating; 09/03/2018 NTV News: #BREAKING: The Neb. Supreme Court has sided with TransCanada in a lawsuit filed by landowners; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA – INCREASE IN OVERALL COMPARABLE EARNINGS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 INCREASED DUE TO HIGHER VOLUMES ON KEYSTONE PIPELINE SYSTEM, AMONG OTHERS; 09/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – SUNDRE CROSSOVER PROJECT HAS BEEN PLACED INTO SERVICE IN CENTRAL ALBERTA; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SAYS PRESSURE RESTRICTION ON ITS KEYSTONE PIPELINE HAS NOT HAD MATERIAL IMPACT ON EARNINGS; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada 1Q Adj EPS C$0.98; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada profit rises 14 pct; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS, EACH OF FOLLOWING 11 NOMINEES WERE ELECTED AS DIRECTORS OF TRANSCANADA

More notable recent TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This High-Yield Dividend Stock Continues to Look Like an Excellent Buy – The Motley Fool” on August 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “UGI Subsidiary Announces Closing of New $700 Million Term Loan Facility – Business Wire” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mexico reaches deal with gas pipeline operators – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Policy Market – Things Calm Down On Tariff Front – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TC Energy Corporation Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99 billion and $2.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cnx Midstream Partners Lp by 1.55 million shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $15.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 5,233 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,505 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sky Investment Group Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 24,088 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 170,739 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.38% or 1.54M shares in its portfolio. Amer Tru Inv Lc, New Hampshire-based fund reported 70,923 shares. 26,375 are owned by Cullen Limited Liability. Koshinski Asset Management reported 4,057 shares. Hikari Tsushin reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Daiwa Securities has 56,696 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. King Luther Capital Mngmt reported 1.89 million shares. Northeast Inv Mngmt invested in 0.28% or 67,818 shares. Appleton Partners Inc Ma stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 885,361 are owned by Aperio Gp Limited Liability. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust accumulated 4,000 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Estabrook Capital Mgmt accumulated 894 shares. Sloane Robinson Llp holds 0.17% or 4,900 shares.