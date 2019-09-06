Transcanada (TRP) Stake Boosted by Invesco Ltd; Cutler Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Stake by $7.24 Million

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 53,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 1.78 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.19M, up from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $51.14. About 602,267 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 23/03/2018 – TransCanada: Settlement Covers NGTL System Operating Costs Including Return on Equity and Depreciation; 16/05/2018 – CONSTRUCTION TO START ON TRANSCANADA’S TRP.TO COASTAL GASLINK PIPELINE IN EARLY 2019, PENDING INVESTMENT DECISION ON LNG CANADA PROJECT- PROJECT PRESIDENT; 20/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund Will Vote in Favour of Shareholder Proposal on Climate Change Reporting in TransCanada Corporation; 17/05/2018 – TransCanada Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – TransCanada Announces Successful Completion of NGTL Export Capacity Open Season; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SAYS IT’S LOOKING `VERY POSITIVE’ FOR LNG CANADA; 24/05/2018 – TRANSCANADA: NEB RECOMMENDS C$1.4B NORTH MONTNEY VARIANCE; 20/04/2018 – Norway wealth fund backs AGM proposals at Imperial Oil, TransCanada, Boliden; 03/05/2018 – REMAINING PRESSURE RESTRICTIONS ON TRANSCANADA’S KEYSTONE OIL PIPELINE LIFTED ON MAY 1 BY PHMSA – SPOKESMAN; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA – NOVA GAS TRANSMISSION LTD IS WORKING TO FINALIZE SCOPE OF EXPANSION FACILITIES TO MEET SERVICE REQUIREMENTS RESULTING FROM OPEN SEASON

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 2145.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc bought 59,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 62,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62 million, up from 2,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 648,482 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.34%; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 07/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: Beefing up the Promise: A big donation from PNC Foundation bodes well; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 20/03/2018 From ‘Nirvana’ to a ‘Led Zeppelin’ market, PNC Financial predicts no stairway to heaven for gains; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys 1.6% of Fncb Bancorp Inc; 24/05/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Voice: PNC branch in Avoca to close in June; 30/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 4.47M shares to 15.47 million shares, valued at $1.29B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westpac Bkg Corp (NYSE:WBK) by 39,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,010 shares, and cut its stake in Providence Svc Corp (NASDAQ:PRSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aristotle Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.23% or 312,930 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.02% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Compton Capital Management Ri owns 0.36% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 6,760 shares. Lpl Limited Company has 74,476 shares. Zacks Investment Management reported 0.6% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Adage Gru Limited Company owns 850,177 shares. Moreover, Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.06% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 77,721 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd invested in 4,888 shares. Carlson Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.99% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Cooke And Bieler LP has 1.14% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Heritage Investors Mngmt invested in 2,893 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Twin Capital Mgmt holds 0.49% or 80,730 shares. Signature And Invest Advsrs Lc accumulated 1,582 shares. Peoples Fincl reported 11,590 shares. Estabrook holds 0% or 114,228 shares in its portfolio.

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $511.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,313 shares to 9,435 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

