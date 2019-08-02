Transcanada (TRP) Shareholder Viking Fund Management Cut Its Position by $5.46 Million as Market Value Rose; Holder Fj Capital Management Has Raised Centerstate Bk (CSFL) Stake

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 69.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 124,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 55,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, down from 179,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $48.24. About 1.02M shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 13/04/2018 – TransCanada Launches Open Season for Marketlink; 17/05/2018 – TransCanada Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – TransCanada Is Said to Hold Investor Talks After Rating Warning; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NGTL ANTICIPATES AN EXPANSION INVESTMENT OF APPROXIMATELY $120 MLN; 20/04/2018 – TransCanada files for new short-term committed rates for MarketLink shippers; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS COMPANY CONSIDERING JV PARTNERS FOR COASTAL GASLINK PIPELINE PROJECT -CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada Declares Quarterly Dividends; 09/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA: PROJECT REPRESENTS AN INVESTMENT OF ABOUT C$100M; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – IN LIGHT OF 2018 FERC ACTIONS, FURTHER DROP DOWNS OF ASSETS INTO TC PIPELINES, LP ARE NOT CONSIDERED TO BE A VIABLE FUNDING LEVER

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (CSFL) by 59.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 185,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The hedge fund held 498,917 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.88 million, up from 313,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centerstate Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $22.69. About 411,330 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK-IN CONNECTION WITH ENTERING INTO SECOND AMENDMENT, CO ISSUED TO LENDER AMENDED REVOLVING PROMISSORY NOTE DATED AS OF APRIL 2, 2018; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Aggregate Deal Value $360.1M; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP REPORTS ACQUISITION OF CHARTER FINANCIAL; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Charter Financial Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to CenterState Bank Corporation — CHFN; 09/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Presenting at Conference Apr 11; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – IMMEDIATELY UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, CHARTERBANK WILL MERGE WITH AND INTO CENTERSTATE BANK, N.A; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.42; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys Into CenterState Bank; 15/03/2018 CenterState Bank Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 22-23; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK-AMENDMENT OF CERTAIN LOAN AGREEMENT DATED AS OF APRIL 8, 2015 TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT TO APRIL 1, 2021

More notable recent CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Centerstate Banks Inc (CSFL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is CenterState Bank Corporation (CSFL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Announcing: CenterState Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) Stock Increased An Energizing 129% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CenterState Bank Corporation (CSFL) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CenterState Bank Corporation (CSFL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40M and $968.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookline Bancorp Inc Del (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 230,370 shares to 44,630 shares, valued at $643,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 183,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 689,249 shares, and cut its stake in Great Ajax Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CSFL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 76.23 million shares or 6.76% more from 71.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 60,301 shares. Moreover, Zeke Cap Advsr Lc has 0.02% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Metropolitan Life Insurance invested in 32,909 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moody Retail Bank Division accumulated 288 shares or 0% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has invested 0.4% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). First Mercantile Trust reported 0.02% stake. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 0% stake. Synovus Financial Corp reported 0% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Victory Inc holds 1.50 million shares. Moreover, Advisory Grp has 0.1% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 15,261 shares. Stifel Financial stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Tributary Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 10,300 shares in its portfolio. 2.11 million were reported by Schroder Mngmt Grp. Pennsylvania-based Minerva Advisors Lc has invested 1.38% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL).

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $401.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 2,200 shares to 11,200 shares, valued at $3.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO).