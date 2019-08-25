Transcanada (TRP) Shareholder Tiedemann Wealth Management Raised Its Stake by $507,510; Jackson Wealth Management Maintains Stake in Micron Technology (MU)

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 11,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 660,422 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.03 million, up from 649,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48.41. About 1.16 million shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS LNG CANADA PROJECT LOOKING VERY POSITIVE, STILL SEES FID IN FALL; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS ULTIMATELY BELIEVES TRANSCANADA KEYSTONE XL PROJECT WILL GO AHEAD- CONF CALL; 09/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA: PROJECT REPRESENTS AN INVESTMENT OF ABOUT C$100M; 23/03/2018 – TransCanada: Settlement Covers NGTL System Operating Costs Including Return on Equity and Depreciation; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA – CONTINUE TO ADVANCE MORE THAN $20 BLN OF MEDIUM TO LONGER-TERM PROJECTS INCLUDING KEYSTONE XL, COASTAL GASLINK; 02/04/2018 – TransCanada Places Final Section of 2017 NGTL Expansion Program into Service; 13/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – OPEN SEASON WILL COMMENCE ON APRIL 13, 2018 AND WILL CLOSE AT 12 P.M. MT ON MAY 7, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Petronas says involved in TransCanada’s proposal to build North Montney Mainline Extension; 11/05/2018 – TransCanada withdraws proposal for program for Marketlink oil pipeline; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA COMPLETES NGTL EXPORT CAPACITY OPEN SEASON

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 2400% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $42.96. About 27.55M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $2.83 +/- $0.07, EST. $2.65; 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – MU: $MU – China to investigate DRAM manufacturers – ! $MU; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 12/03/2018 – MICRON: TALLURI SVP & GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE BUSINESS UNIT; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34 million and $409.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) by 36,898 shares to 357,907 shares, valued at $13.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH) by 7,869 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,821 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Paradigm Asset Management Communications Ltd Com stated it has 700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Of Mellon holds 0.15% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 12.83M shares. Creative Planning reported 198,310 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Clearline Ltd Partnership has 24,405 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. State Street holds 0.15% or 47.97 million shares in its portfolio. Edge Wealth Ltd accumulated 0% or 117 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Co has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Pitcairn Co holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 27,038 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa reported 22,933 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Cleararc Cap Incorporated reported 27,185 shares stake. Churchill Mngmt owns 112,945 shares. Bp Public Limited Co holds 125,000 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Gulf International Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd owns 279,706 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Arrowgrass Cap Partners (Us) LP stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Relax and Buy Micron Stock, Despite the Trade-War Turmoil – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Micron (MU) Down 1.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on April 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Friday Option Activity: SSYS, MU, PYPL – Nasdaq” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy MU Stock on Any Weakness Because Micron Has Turned the Corner – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Micron (MU) Earnings & Revenue Are Expected to Decline Beyond 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AOM) by 474,638 shares to 1.62 million shares, valued at $61.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 39,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,465 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).