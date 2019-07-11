Transcanada (TRP) Shareholder Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Lifted Holding; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Rose While Dynamic Advisors Solutions Has Lowered Holding

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 11.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc sold 3,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,179 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, down from 27,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $259.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $144.39. About 6.25M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CONSUMER, INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT IN PACT WITH ESPN; 28/04/2018 – Wanda opens doors to Chinese film metropolis but turns focus back home; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT £10.75/SHARE: UK PANEL; 23/05/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9New; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 17/05/2018 – Lionsgate: Former Disney Executive Erin Westerman Named EVP of Production; 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 11,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 660,422 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.03 million, up from 649,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $51.11. About 718,961 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 9.00% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 24/05/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NEB ALSO PROVIDED GUIDANCE ON TOLLING PRINCIPLES TO BE APPLIED TO PROJECT; 09/04/2018 – CORRECT: TRANSCANADA SAYS ENERGY DISRUPTION TO SHIFT SPENDING; 13/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON FOR TRANSPORTATION SERVICE AGREEMENTS OF CRUDE OIL ON MARKETLINK FROM CUSHING TO MARKETS IN U.S. GULF COAST; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada 1Q Adj EPS C$0.98; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA 1Q COMP EBITDA C$2.07B, EST. C$2.02B; 23/03/2018 – TransCanada: Agreement Fixes Operating, Maintenance and Admin Costs at $225M for 2018 and $230M for 2019; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA – NOVA GAS TRANSMISSION LTD IS WORKING TO FINALIZE SCOPE OF EXPANSION FACILITIES TO MEET SERVICE REQUIREMENTS RESULTING FROM OPEN SEASON; 11/05/2018 – TransCanada to cut temporary discounted rates for its Keystone oil pipeline; 13/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – OPEN SEASON WILL COMMENCE ON APRIL 13, 2018 AND WILL CLOSE AT 12 P.M. MT ON MAY 7, 2018; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP TRP.TO – EXPECTS COMPARABLE EBITDA TO BE ABOUT $9.5 BILLION IN 2020 – CEO AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 8,894 shares to 149,172 shares, valued at $9.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 12,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,161 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 1.7% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv has 0.22% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Paragon Limited invested 0.35% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). North Carolina-based Horizon Ltd Com has invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii accumulated 3,844 shares or 0.2% of the stock. 68,800 are owned by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated. Accredited Incorporated invested in 0.2% or 8,844 shares. Cincinnati Casualty owns 20,000 shares or 1.82% of their US portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 1,254 shares. Argent Trust has invested 0.58% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Harvey Invest Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pacific Global Inv Management Co has invested 1.86% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Evergreen Limited Company reported 51,148 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns Incorporated reported 67,367 shares stake. Westpac Bk owns 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 286,808 shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 20.51 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $530.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,040 shares to 8,122 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 251 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).