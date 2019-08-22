Transcanada (TRP) Shareholder Tiedemann Wealth Management Boosted Its Position; Tsp Capital Management Group Stake in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) Has Decreased as Share Price Rose

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc sold 21,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.36% . The institutional investor held 153,465 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.59M, down from 174,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $60.48. About 21,527 shares traded. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 42.41% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 27/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Rate Increase Approved; 22/04/2018 – DJ Middlesex Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSEX); 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q EPS 32c; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Net $5.3M; 07/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES INCREASED BY $1.0 MLN TO $31.2 MLN – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Breaks Ground on $52M Western Transmission Main; 24/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO – DEPARTURE OF JOHN R. MIDDLETON, M.D. FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND THAT IT HAD REDUCED BOARD FROM EIGHT TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton From Its Bd; 07/05/2018 – Middlesex Water 1Q EPS 27c; 09/03/2018 MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O QUARTERLY OPER REVENUE $31.5 MLN VS $31.8 MLN

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 11,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 660,422 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.03M, up from 649,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $48.73. About 586,727 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 09/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA: PROJECT REPRESENTS AN INVESTMENT OF ABOUT C$100M; 19/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXPECTS NO MATERIAL FINL IMPACT FROM PROPOSED TAX; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Board of Director Election Results; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada profit beats, Keystone running near normal throughput; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA – INCREASE IN OVERALL COMPARABLE EARNINGS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 INCREASED DUE TO HIGHER VOLUMES ON KEYSTONE PIPELINE SYSTEM, AMONG OTHERS; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CONCLUDES CONFERENCE CALL; 16/05/2018 – Alberta Investment Adds Tal Education, Cuts TransCanada: 13F; 09/04/2018 – CORRECT: TRANSCANADA SAYS ENERGY DISRUPTION TO SHIFT SPENDING; 17/05/2018 – TransCanada Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SEES NMML DECISION IN NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 217,451 shares to 338,316 shares, valued at $13.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 14,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,812 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDA).

More notable recent TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “TransCanada declares quarterly dividends Toronto Stock Exchange:TRP – GlobeNewswire” on May 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How to Invest in Pipeline Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on August 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “TC Energy reports strong second quarter financial results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TC PipeLines, LP announces 2019 second quarter financial results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Canada: Not Enough Pipelines, But A Lot To Like For Midstream Investing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.