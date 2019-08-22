Transcanada (TRP) Shareholder Reaves W H & Company Raised Its Holding by $2.65 Million; The Travelers Companies (TRV) Share Value Rose While Auxier Asset Management Has Cut by $1.03 Million Its Stake

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 35.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 60,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 232,100 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.43 million, up from 171,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $48.75. About 547,082 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 13/04/2018 – TransCanada Launches Open Season for Marketlink; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada profit rises 14 pct; 09/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA: PROJECT REPRESENTS AN INVESTMENT OF ABOUT C$100M; 14/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – CAMERON LNG EXPORT FACILITY IS CURRENTLY UNDER CONSTRUCTION AND SCHEDULED TO GO INTO SERVICE AT END OF 2019; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA – INCREASE IN OVERALL COMPARABLE EARNINGS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 INCREASED DUE TO HIGHER VOLUMES ON KEYSTONE PIPELINE SYSTEM, AMONG OTHERS; 13/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 09/04/2018 – CORRECT: TRANSCANADA SAYS ENERGY DISRUPTION TO SHIFT SPENDING; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada profit beats, Keystone running near normal throughput; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NGTL ANTICIPATES AN EXPANSION INVESTMENT OF APPROXIMATELY $120 MLN; 14/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA – ANNOUNCED ITS CAMERON ACCESS PROJECT HAS BEEN PLACED INTO SERVICE IN SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA

Auxier Asset Management decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) by 10.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management sold 7,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 62,261 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.54 million, down from 69,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in The Travelers Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $146.79. About 164,243 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 15/03/2018 – Distracted on Vacation? Alamo Rent A Car’s Annual Survey Shows Work and Social Media Pressures Affecting Family Travelers; 15/05/2018 – Travelers Already Bracing For 2018 Hurricane Season; 17/05/2018 – Watch List Shields T.S.A. Screeners From Threatening, and Unruly, Travelers; 24/04/2018 – Travelers profit rises 8.4 pct on higher premiums; 03/05/2018 – RadioResource: North Miami Beach Gets Travelers Information Station Waiver; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS 1Q REV. $7.29B, EST. $7.32B; 07/03/2018 – New York’s Heavy, Wet Snow Snarls Commuters, Travelers Alike; 03/05/2018 – Travelers Named Noteworthy Company by DiversityInc; 06/03/2018 – IN FIRST WEEKS OF TRAVEL BAN, ABOUT 100 WAIVERS GRANTED TO TRAVELERS FROM AFFECTED COUNTRIES -STATE DEPT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Travelers Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRV)

More notable recent TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This High-Yield Dividend Stock Continues to Look Like an Excellent Buy – The Motley Fool” on August 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “TC Energy reaches agreement to sell Ontario natural gas-fired power plants for $2.87 billion – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “TC Energy declares quarterly dividends Toronto Stock Exchange:TRP – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “TransCanada Corporation (TRP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TC PipeLines, LP announces second quarter 2019 cash distribution – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) by 198,178 shares to 551,849 shares, valued at $57.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Continental Res Inc Com (NYSE:CLR) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,200 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co Com (NYSE:PXD).

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.13M for 15.48 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Hanesbrands, Tapestry and Travelers Companies – Investorplace.com” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Travelers Companies (TRV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Travelers Names David D. Rowland and Daniel T.H. Yin Co-Chief Investment Officers – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Consider Buying The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.