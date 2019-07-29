Transcanada (TRP) Shareholder Reaves W H & Company Lifted Its Stake; Lincluden Management LTD Increases Holding in Ing Groep N V (ING)

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 35.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 60,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 232,100 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.43M, up from 171,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $49.31. About 1.08M shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 9.00% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 13/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – OPEN SEASON WILL COMMENCE ON APRIL 13, 2018 AND WILL CLOSE AT 12 P.M. MT ON MAY 7, 2018; 13/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – TransCanada to Begin Montana Brush Clearing for Keystone in Fall; 03/05/2018 – U.S. lifts TransCanada Keystone oil pipeline pressure restrictions; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Transcanada’s Rating Outlook To Negative From Stable; Affirms A3 Rating; 16/05/2018 – Alberta Investment Adds Tal Education, Cuts TransCanada: 13F; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA 1Q COMP EBITDA C$2.07B, EST. C$2.02B; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – SETTLEMENT COVERS NGTL SYSTEM OPERATING COSTS INCLUDING RETURN ON EQUITY AND DEPRECIATION; 09/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA: PROJECT REPRESENTS AN INVESTMENT OF ABOUT C$100M; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SAYS $8 BLN COST FOR KEYSTONE XL IS STILL VALID

Lincluden Management Ltd increased its stake in Ing Groep N V (ING) by 39.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd bought 122,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 430,718 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23M, up from 308,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Ing Groep N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.47. About 823,116 shares traded. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 29.62% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 25/05/2018 – EU agrees new capital rules, large banks secure easier terms; 09/03/2018 – ING CHAIRMAN TO EXPLAIN CEO PAY RISE PROPOSAL TO PARLIAMENT:ANP; 25/04/2018 – POLYMETAL – PARTNERED WITH ING TO CONVERT ITS EXISTING BILATERAL CREDIT FACILITY OF US$ 80 MLN WITH BANK INTO A SUSTAINABILITY PERFORMANCE-LINKED LOAN; 30/03/2018 – RETAIL ESTATES NV RETE.BR – APPOINTED CONSORTIUM OF BANKS KBC SECURITIES, BELFIUS BANK, ING AND KEMPEN TO ASSIST IT IN POSSIBLE ADDITIONAL CAPITAL INCREASE; 13/03/2018 – ING Supervisory Board withdraws remuneration proposal; 13/04/2018 – ING Global Rate Forecasts as of April 13 (Table); 09/05/2018 – ING’s Lower Fee Income Overshadows CEO Hamers’s `Solid’ Quarter; 29/05/2018 – POLYUS PLZL POLYUS SIGNS $70M CREDIT LINE FROM ING; 23/04/2018 – ING Groep Declares Dividend of EUR0.67; 13/03/2018 – ING backs down over chief ‘s 50% pay rise

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. (NYSE:BAM) by 40,955 shares to 123,522 shares, valued at $5.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) by 280,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.04M shares, and cut its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO).

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc Spons Adr (NYSE:BP) by 56,175 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $47.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 455,159 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.56 million shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corporation Com (NYSE:CVX).

