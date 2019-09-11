Transcanada (TRP) Shareholder Montrusco Bolton Investments Cut Its Position by $25.31 Million as Share Price Rose; General Electric Co (GE) Stake Held by Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 67.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 538,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 257,468 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.24M, down from 796,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $50.09. About 2.76M shares traded or 108.70% up from the average. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SAYS PRESSURE RESTRICTION ON ITS KEYSTONE PIPELINE HAS NOT HAD MATERIAL IMPACT ON EARNINGS; 19/03/2018 – TransCanada Expects No Material Financial Impact From Proposed Tax Actions by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada Declares Quarterly Dividends; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXPECTS TO FINALIZE FORCE MAJEURE AGREEMENTS WITH CFE ON MEXICO PIPELINES IN ‘NEXT FEW MONTHS’ -CONFERENCE CALL; 30/05/2018 – TransCanada Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – TransCanada to cut temporary discounted rates for its Keystone oil pipeline; 20/03/2018 – TransCanada Announces Successful Completion of NGTL Export Capacity Open Season; 14/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – CAMERON LNG EXPORT FACILITY IS CURRENTLY UNDER CONSTRUCTION AND SCHEDULED TO GO INTO SERVICE AT END OF 2019; 20/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund Will Vote in Favour of Shareholder Proposal on Climate Change Reporting in TransCanada Corporation; 22/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP TRP.TO : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 20.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc bought 75,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 442,965 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, up from 367,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.36. About 49.55M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 12/04/2018 – GE Capital has “zero equity value,” according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch; 07/03/2018 – Centerpiece of K.I.E.L. Coastal Power Plant Complete; 12/04/2018 – 50UA: GE Capital European Funding: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 10/04/2018 – Uganda Awards Refinery Deal to GE After Earlier Contracts Dumped; 13/03/2018 – GE Is Dow’s Laggard as JPMorgan Casts Doubt on Profit Forecast; 31/05/2018 – Wartsila CFO says GE’s Jenbacher would complement business well; 07/03/2018 – GE Sees Big Business in Big Batteries — CERAWeek Market Talk; 12/03/2018 – GE CITES POOR OVERALL PERFORMANCE OF THE CO; 26/03/2018 – BAKER HUGHES A GE CO – EXPECT TPS BUSINESS TO RETURN TO NORMALIZED MARGINS IN MEDIUM TERM; 20/04/2018 – GE hails `progress’ despite new crisis-era woes

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 12,700 shares to 11,040 shares, valued at $383,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI) by 122,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 449,345 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Department Mb Bank N A invested in 37,603 shares. Truepoint reported 53,224 shares stake. Stonebridge Capital Lc has 0.64% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 343,674 shares. Horan Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 0.08% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cove Street Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Benjamin F Edwards And Com accumulated 234,006 shares. Palouse Capital Mgmt holds 0.26% or 67,267 shares in its portfolio. First Natl Retail Bank Of Newtown has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Co has invested 0.11% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Amg Natl Tru Fincl Bank reported 25,765 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa has invested 0.52% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Services Automobile Association invested in 0.15% or 5.91 million shares. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Limited Company invested in 24,700 shares. Moreover, Budros Ruhlin And Roe Inc has 0.46% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 42,941 shares. Athena Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 199,962 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. The insider Cox L Kevin bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752. Shares for $3.00 million were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. $97,500 worth of stock was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. Timko Thomas S bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 19. 34,836 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott. The insider HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00B and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,877 shares to 63,484 shares, valued at $14.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 43,828 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,009 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

